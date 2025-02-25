WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
African blocs don come out as peacemakers for DRC palava
Kenya, Nigeria and Ethiopia dey lead di efforts for peace for di region.
Fighting for eastern DRC don lead to di death of 7000 pipo dis year / Reuters
25 Februwari 2025

Di Southern African Development Community (SADC) and East African Community (EAC) blocs don appoint former presidents Uhuru Kenyatta from Kenya, Olusegun Obasanjo from Nigeria, and former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn from Ethiopia as facilitators for di regional peace process wey dey happen for eastern Democratic Republic of di Congo (DRC).

Dis appointment follow di extraordinary summit wey di heads of state from EAC and SADC hold for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, earlier dis month. Di summit na to address di wahala wey dey happen for eastern DRC, where M23 rebels dey fight di government forces.

Di blocs talk for joint statement say, "All di actors wey dey involved must respect di ceasefire wey di EAC-SADC summit announce. Di M23 and all di oda actors must stop any further movement for eastern DRC and make dem obey di ceasefire immediately."

Di fight for eastern DRC don cause di death of more than 7,000 people dis year alone, na wetin di country Prime Minister, Judith Suminwa Tuluka, tell di UN Human Rights Council on Monday.

Di armed rebel group don increase dia control for di eastern parts of di country since December, as dem don take over di provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

