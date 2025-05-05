President Donald Trump don tok say im dey plan to put new tariffs on all films wey dem produce outside di United States. E claim say Hollywood dey suffer because US filmmakers and studios dey go work for abroad.

Di announcement come as di White House dey face plenty criticism because of di aggressive trade policies wey Trump don dey use, wey include di heavy tariffs wey e don put for different countries around di world.

"I don authorize di Department of Commerce and di United States Trade Representative to start di process to put 100% tariff on any and all movies wey dem produce for foreign lands wey dey enter our country," Trump write for im Truth Social platform on Sunday.

Trump tok dis one after China, wey don dey face di heavy tariffs wey US don put for plenty goods (up to 145%), announce last month say dem go reduce di number of US films wey dem dey import.

‘Di movie industry dey die quick’

"Di movie industry for America dey die very fast. Other countries dey give plenty incentives to carry our filmmakers and studios comot from United States," Trump write on Sunday.

"Hollywood and other places for di U.S.A. dey suffer well well," e add, as e claim say di matter don turn national security wahala.

Di impact wey dis tariff go get for di movie industry or how dem go take implement am, no too clear yet. Trump no even mention anything about television series, wey don dey very popular and dey bring plenty money for di industry.

China

Trump still tok say di US dey meet with plenty countries, including China, to arrange trade deals. E say im main priority with China na to get fair trade deal.

Trump tell reporters for Air Force One say e no get plan to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping dis week, but US officials dey discuss with Chinese officials about different matters.

When dem ask am if any trade agreement go dey announced dis week, Trump tok say e fit happen but e no give details.