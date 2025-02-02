WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Russian missile attack kill at least 14 pesin for Ukraine Poltava: Kiev
Di Nigeria Air Force tok say Russia launch more dan 40 missile dem towards di kontri.
Na 14 pipo die for di Russia attack inside Ukraine / Reuters
2 Februwari 2025

Ukraine don talk say at least 14 people don die for one Russian missile wey hit Poltava city di day before.

“Di number of people wey don die don reach 14, including two pikin dem. One person die for hospital,” na wetin di Poltava Regional Military Administration yarn for Telegram on Sunday.

Dem still talk say 17 people injure, including four pikin dem, and dem rescue 22 people from di area wey di missile hit.

Before before, di Poltava Regional Military Administration don talk say 12 people die for di attack, and dem still dey do search and rescue work for di place wey di attack happen on Saturday.

Dem also talk say di attack spoil 18 residential buildings and some kindergartens for Poltava, and dem don declare three days of national mourning for di region until February 4.

Kiev dey beg dem allies to act

On Saturday, Ukraine Air Force talk for Telegram say Russia fire over 40 missiles enter di kontri. Dem no talk how many of di missiles dem fit shoot down.

Di same day, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk again say dem need more support for Kiev.

“Every air defense system, every interceptor missile, na life wey dem go save. E dey very important make our partners do something, keep to di agreements wey we don make, and put more pressure for Russia,” Zelenskyy yarn for X.

Russia Defense Ministry talk say dem successfully carry out overnight strike for gas and energy infrastructure wey dey support Ukraine military-industrial complex.

