WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Trump call for di take over of Washington, DC governance
''My thinking be say we suppose run am strong, run am wit law and order, make am absolutely perfe,'' na so di US president tok.
Trump call for di take over of Washington, DC governance
Trump say plenti tins need change for Washington area / AFP
20 Februwari 2025

US President Donald Trump don talk say di federal government suppose take over di governance of Washington, DC.

As e dey yarn with reporters for Air Force One on Wednesday, Trump talk say e like di mayor of di US capital, Muriel Bowser, but her administration no dey "do di work," as e mention say crime too much, graffiti full everywhere, and plenty tents dey for lawns, wey e refer to homeless pipo.

“I think say we suppose govern di District of Columbia,” Trump talk.

“I think say we suppose take over Washington, DC, make am safe. People dey die. People dey suffer. Una get better police department for there, but somehow dem no dey use dem well. We suppose govern DC. I think say di federal government suppose take over di governance of DC and run am well, well,” e add.

Washington, DC dey operate under mayor-council government system, but di autonomy dey limited because of di Congressional oversight wey di Home Rule Act of 1973 bring.

Two weeks ago, Republican lawmakers introduce one bill wey wan cancel di local government of di District of Columbia, including di elected mayor and city council. Di bill go also give Congress power to make law for di 700,000 people wey dey di area, 44 percent of dem na African American.

Dem name di bill di Bowser Act, after di Black mayor of DC, Muriel Bowser.

Similar law for 2023 no pass and e still dey unlikely to pass because of Senate rules.

