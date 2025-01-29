Di president of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), wey dey face plenty wahala, don plan to meet wit im Rwandan counterpart for one emergency summit wey go happen on Wednesday. Dis one dey happen as M23 rebels dey near to capture di important city of Goma.

Di M23 armed group, wey people talk say Rwanda dey back, don take over Goma airport on Tuesday, na wetin one security source yarn. Dis one follow heavy fight wey don kill more than 100 people and injure almost 1,000, according to wetin AFP gather from di hospitals wey don full for di city.

DRC president Felix Tshisekedi go meet wit Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Wednesday for one 'extraordinary' summit wey di East African Community organize for Kenya, as Kenya president tok.

E still dey unclear how much of di provincial capital dey under Congolese forces control or di M23, wey don claim say dem capture di city since Sunday.

'Drop una gun': African Union

But as di fight calm down for Tuesday night, na only M23 rebels dem dey see for di streets, according to wetin AFP journalists tok.

Di security source yarn say 'more than 1,200 Congolese soldiers don surrender and dem dey for di airport base of di UN mission for DRC.'

For di UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday about di crisis, di UN peacekeeping force for DRC warn say di fight fit bring back di ethnic wahala wey start since di genocide against di Tutsis and di ones wey follow am.

After di council meeting wey happen on Sunday, di Congolese government tok say dem dey 'disappoint' wit di 'vague' statement wey no call Rwanda name.

For di emergency meeting wey happen on Tuesday, di African Union beg di M23 make dem 'drop dia gun.'