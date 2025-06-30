Millions of people wey war for Sudan don displace dey face bigger wahala as money to buy food dey finish, na wetin di UN World Food Programme (WFP) tok on Monday.

Since April 2023, di fight between Sudan army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces don cause di biggest displacement crisis for di world, wey don make more than 10 million people run comot from dia house inside di kontri.

Another four million people don waka go other kontries, mostly Chad, Egypt and South Sudan.

"Dis na big regional crisis wey dey happen for kontries wey already dey suffer hunger and plenty conflict," na wetin Shaun Hughes, WFP emergency coordinator for Sudan regional crisis, tok.

Di United Nations don tok say dia humanitarian response plan for Sudan – wey be di biggest hunger crisis for di world – na only 14.4 percent dem don fund am.

One UN conference wey go happen for Spain dis week dey try gather international donors, as di money wey dem dey use for relief work don dey short everywhere.

WFP warn say di support wey dem dey give Sudan refugees for Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya and Central African Republic fit stop for di next few months as di money dey finish.

For Egypt, wey dey host about 1.5 million people wey run comot from Sudan, food aid for 85,000 refugees – wey be 36 percent of di people wey dem dey support before – don already reduce.

By August, if dem no get new money, WFP tok say dem go stop all di help wey dem dey give di most vulnerable refugees.

For Chad, wey more than 850,000 people don run go but no dey see better help for di camps wey don full, WFP tok say dem go still reduce di food wey dem dey share.

About 1,000 refugees dey enter Chad every day from Sudan western Darfur region, wey dem don already declare famine and di displacement camps dey face attack.

"People wey dey run from Sudan dey try save dia life but na hunger, wahala and small resources dem dey meet for di other side of di border," Hughes tok.

"Food help na di only hope for di vulnerable refugee families wey no get anywhere to go."

Inside Sudan, dem estimate say more than eight million people dey near famine, and almost 25 million dey face serious food wahala.