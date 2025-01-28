Palestinians, Jordan, and Egypt don vex for di US President Donald Trump plan wey dem talk say na to resettle Gaza people. Dem call di plan unacceptable and say e cross di "red line." One senior Republican senator for US sef don talk say di idea no make sense at all.

Di Palestinian Presidency on Sunday sharply reject Trump proposal to carry Gaza people comot from dia land. Dem talk say di plan na "clear violation of di red lines."

As di Palestinian news agency Wafa report, di presidency yarn say di Palestinian people no go ever leave dia land or abandon dia holy sites. Dem talk say, "We no go allow di kind wahala wey happen for 1948 and 1967 to repeat again. Our people go stand gidigba and no go comot from dia homeland."

Palestine still hail Egypt and Jordan for di way dem reject di idea of another forced resettlement of Palestinian people. Di presidency add say, "Di Palestinian people and dia leaders no go ever gree for any policy or action wey wan scatter di unity of Palestinian land, including Gaza Strip, West Bank, and East Jerusalem."

Egypt don tok say dem no gree for Trump call to carry Palestinians from Gaza go Egypt and Jordan. Di Egyptian Embassy for US yarn for X say, "Egypt no fit dey part of any solution wey involve di transfer of Palestinians enter Sinai."

US Senator Lindsey Graham sef don talk say di idea say all Palestinians go waka comot from dia land no make sense. E tell CNN say, "Di idea no practical at all."

Di talk come after Trump suggest say make dem carry Palestinians from Gaza go countries like Egypt and Jordan. Dis kind proposal, wey di former Biden administration no gree for, go mean say dem go collect plenty Palestinian land.

Trump yarn on Saturday say e don discuss di matter with Jordan King Abdullah for phone. E talk say, "You dey talk about one and half million people, we go just clean di whole place." E call Gaza "real mess." Some Israeli officials sef don talk openly about di idea to carry Gaza from di Palestinian people.

Senator Graham, wey don dey Senate since 2003 and na Trump ally, talk say e no sabi wetin Trump mean by "clean di whole thing out." E add say, "I no know wetin e dey talk. But make una go ask MBS [Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman], UAE, and Egypt. Wetin be dia plan for di Palestinians? Dem wan make dem comot? Abi wetin be di plan?"