WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Nigerian star Awoniyi do surgery afta scary injury
Taiwo Awoniyi suffer injury wen e collide with post during Forest's 2-2 draw against Leicester for City Ground.
Awoniyi na one of di biggest football players for Nigeria at di moment / Reuters
13 Me 2025

Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, get emergency surgery sake of abdominal injury wey e get, na wetin report talk on Monday.

Di Nigeria international injure imsef when e jam post during Forest 2-2 draw wit Leicester for City Ground on Sunday.

Awoniyi bin stretch try convert Anthony Elanga cross, but e no work. E try continue play after dem treat am for some minutes.

Na on Monday Forest medical team discover di real level of di injury, and dem carry am go surgery sharp-sharp. Di surgery no dey life-threatening, according to di report.

Anger follow di matter as Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, vex enter pitch after final whistle. E confront di coach, Nuno Espirito Santo, for di way dem handle di situation.

Marinakis talk say e dey worried about Awoniyi condition, especially as dem no comot am even after Nuno discuss wit di medical team during stoppage-time.

E no sweet Forest at all, as di draw wit Leicester wey don already relegate, scatter dia Champions League hope.

Nuno team dey for seventh position now, and dem no fit control dia own destiny again for di Champions League qualification. Di last time dem play for di Champions League na 1980-81.

Forest dey one point behind di top five for Premier League table, and dem get two matches left against West Ham and Chelsea, wey dey di top five.

But dem don already secure spot for UEFA Conference League, wey mean say dem go play European football for di first time since 1995-96.

