Since di start of 2025, sixteen Israeli soldiers don take dia own life, wey don make di total number of suicide for di military reach 54 since di genocide for Gaza start for October 2023, na wetin Israel public broadcaster KAN tok.

Di report tok say di latest figures include eight active-duty soldiers, seven reservists, and one career soldier. For 2024, 21 soldiers die by suicide, and for 2023, di number na 17.

Di broadcaster also notice say suicide rate among reservists don increase well well, as dem dey heavily deploy dem for Gaza for di Israeli ground invasion.

Plus dat one, nearly 3,770 soldiers don dey diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), na wetin KAN report.

Out of di 19,000 soldiers wey don wound since di wahala start, about 10,000 dey experience psychological wahala and dem dey receive care through di Defence Ministry rehabilitation department, di broadcaster add.

Di Israeli military don dey do workshops to promote psychological resilience and dem dey refer combat veterans go meet military psychologists to tackle wetin officials dey call "worrying phenomenon."

Earlier for di day, di Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, wey quote military statement, tok say Ariel Meir Taman, one reservist soldier, dem find am dead for im house on Sunday night for southern Israel.

Military investigation don start to find out wetin cause di death, as dem suspect say di soldier fit don take im own life, di newspaper tok.

Based on military data, 895 Israeli soldiers don die and 6,134 don wound since di wahala for Gaza start. Di army dey face accusation from di people say dem dey hide di real number of losses.

Israel don kill nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of dem na women and pikin, for di genocide wey dey happen for Gaza wey dem don block.

About 11,000 Palestinians dey fear say dem dey under di rubble of di houses wey dem destroy, na wetin Palestine official WAFA news agency tok.

Experts dey believe say di real death toll pass wetin Gaza authorities don report, as dem estimate say e fit reach about 200,000.

Since di genocide start, Israel don turn most of di blockaded enclave to ruins, and dem don almost displace all di people wey dey dia.

Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and di former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel also dey face genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war for di enclave.