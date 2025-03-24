WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Sudan army dey advance for central Khartoum
Di Sudanese army claim say dem get new military gains for central Khartoum on Sunday as dia fight with di paramilitary RSF dey continue.
Sudan Army say dem dey make gains for Khartoum after dem also seize Presidential palace last week / Reuters
24 Machi 2025

Sudan army don talk say dem make new progress for di fight wey dey happen for central Khartoum on Sunday, as dem dey battle di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

For one statement, di army tok say dem dey clear di RSF militants comot from di neighborhoods for central Khartoum.

Di army even share video wey show how dem take control of Al-Waha Mall for di commercial area for central Khartoum.

Di footage still show army soldiers for places like Al Baraka Tower, Khartoum Grand Mosque, and Araak Hotel for di same area.

RSF control dey reduce small small.

RSF never talk anything about wetin di army yarn for di statement.

On Friday, Sudan army tok say dem don take back di presidential palace for Khartoum for di first time since di war start with RSF almost two years ago.

For di past few weeks, di RSF dey lose control for many areas as di Sudan army dey gain ground for places like Khartoum, Al-Jazira, White Nile, North Kordofan, Sennar, and Blue Nile.

Di army and RSF don dey fight since April 2023, and di war don kill more than 20,000 people and make 14 million people waka comot from dia houses, according to wetin di UN and local authorities tok. But some US universities research talk say di death toll fit reach like 130,000.

Humanitarian wahala dey ground.

Di international community and di UN don dey beg make di war stop, as dem warn say di situation fit turn to big humanitarian wahala. Millions of people dey face hunger and death because food no dey. Di fight don spread go 13 out of Sudan 18 states.

