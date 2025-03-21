Britain Heathrow Airport shut down for di whole Friday afta fire for one electrical substation knack out di power, cause wahala for flights wey affect hundreds of thousands passengers for one of Europe biggest travel hubs.

Flights dem divert go Gatwick Airport, Charles de Gaulle Airport for Paris, and Ireland Shannon Airport, according to wetin tracking services show.

At least 1,350 flights wey suppose land or take off from Heathrow don already dey affected, including plenty flights from US cities wey dem cancel, na wetin flight tracking service FlightRadar 24 tok.

“To make sure say our passengers and workers dey safe, we no get choice but to close Heathrow” for di whole Friday, na wetin di airport statement tok.

“We dey expect serious wahala for di coming days, and passengers no suppose travel go di airport at all until we reopen,” di statement add.

Heathrow na one of di busiest airports for di world when e come international travel. Dis year January na di busiest dem don ever get, wit over 6.3 million passengers, wey be more than 5 percent increase compared to last year. January sef na di 11th month back-to-back wey dem average over 200,000 passengers per day, wit transatlantic travel wey dem tok na di main reason.

All flights don cancel. Heathrow tok say dem go give update about di situation when dem get better info on how to restore di power.

National Rail sef cancel all train wey dey go and come from di airport.

London Fire Brigade tok say dem send 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters go di scene afta transformer for di electrical substation catch fire for west London late Thursday night.

Thousands of houses lose power and about 150 people dem evacuate. Video wey people post for social media show big flames and plenty smoke wey dey come from di facility.

“Di fire don cause power wahala wey dey affect plenty houses and local businesses, and we dey work wit our partners to reduce di wahala,” Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne tok.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks tok for post on X say di power wahala affect more than 16,300 houses.

Emergency services dem reach di scene around 11:23 pm Thursday. Di cause of di fire never clear yet.

Goulbourne beg people make dem take safety measures and avoid di area as di fire crew dey try quench di fire.

Di website FlightAware show say dem don cancel plenty flights go Heathrow, including two from John F. Kennedy International for New York, one Delta Airlines flight and one American Airlines flight. United Airlines flight from Washington Dulles International sef cancel.

Normally, Heathrow dey open for flights by 6 am because of nighttime flying restrictions. Dem tok say di closure go last until 11:59 pm Friday.

UK government earlier dis year don approve di plan to build third runway for di airport to help boost di economy and connect di country to di world.