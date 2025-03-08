One United Nations helicopter don suffer attack for South Sudan, wey kill one crew member as dem dey try rescue soldiers. Dis incident fit be wetin dem go call war crime.

Di power-sharing agreement wey dey between President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar don dey shake for recent weeks sake of di fight wey dey happen between dia forces for di northeastern Upper Nile State.

UN Mission for South Sudan (UNMISS) talk say on Friday, dia team dey try carry South Sudanese army members comot from di area when di helicopter dem dey use come under attack. Di attack kill one crew member and wound two others seriously.

UNMISS also talk say one South Sudanese army general and other officers die for di rescue mission wey no work. For dia statement, dem talk say di attack on dia personnel dey very bad and fit be war crime under international law.

Di head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom, talk say, "Di attack on UNMISS personnel dey very bad and fit be war crime under international law. We dey also sorry for di people wey we dey try rescue wey die."

South Sudan, wey be di youngest country for di world, end dia five-year civil war for 2018 with di power-sharing agreement between President Kiir and Machar. But di wahala no end as Kiir people dey accuse Machar forces say dem dey cause trouble for Nasir County, Upper Nile State, with di help of di White Army, wey be group of armed youths from di same Nuer ethnic group as Machar.

Di information minister talk earlier dis week say rebels don take over one government garrison for di area on Tuesday. E add say one general and some soldiers survive di attack and dem still dey fight di rebels.

Kiir government don arrest plenty of Machar allies for di capital Juba, including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol, deputy army chief General Gabriel Duop Lam, and Peacebuilding Minister Stephen Par Kuol. Dem release di Peacebuilding Minister on Friday, according to wetin him spokesperson talk.

UNMISS talk say di evacuation mission na to stop di violence for Nasir County wey don cause plenty casualties and make civilians run comot from dia houses. Regional and Western diplomats don warn say di wahala fit spoil di 2018 peace agreement wey end di civil war wey kill about 400,000 people.