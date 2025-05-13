Rights groups and NGOs don carry UK government go court, dem dey accuse am say e dey break international law by supplying fighter jet parts to Israel during di war for Gaza.

With support from Amnesty, Human Rights Watch, Oxfam and others, di Palestinian rights group Al-Haq dey try stop UK government from exporting parts wey dem make for Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets.

Israel don dey use di American warplanes for serious attack for Gaza and West Bank. Di head of Amnesty UK talk say Britain no do wetin dem suppose do under di law to stop genocide by allowing di export of di key parts go Israel.

Oxfam talk say di plane parts like refuelling probe, laser targeting system, tyres, rear fuselage, fan propulsion system and ejector seat na all of dem dem dey make for Britain. Lawyers wey dey support Al-Haq case talk say di aircraft no fit dey fly without di UK-made parts wey dem dey supply steady.

E never clear when di court go decide after di four-day hearing for London High Court, wey be di latest stage for di long legal fight.

Lawyers for Global Action Legal Network (GLAN) talk say dem start di case shortly after Israel begin attack Gaza. Dem talk say UK government decide for December 2023 and April plus May 2024 to continue di arms sales to Israel. But for September 2024, dem suspend some licenses for weapons wey dem believe say di Israeli army dey use for Gaza.

Di new Labour government suspend about 30 licences after dem review Israel compliance with international humanitarian law. But di ban no cover di British-made parts for di advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets.

UK government spokesperson tell AFP say e no dey possible to suspend di licensing of F-35 parts for Israel use without affecting di whole global F-35 programme, because of di strategic role e dey play for NATO and di effect for international peace and security.

Dem talk say, "Within few months after we enter office, we suspend di licences wey fit dey used by di IDF to commit or help serious violations of International Humanitarian Law for Gaza."

But GLAN describe di F-35 exemption as one kain "loophole" wey dey allow di parts reach Israel indirectly through di global pooling system.

Charlotte Andrews-Briscoe, one lawyer for GLAN, talk last week say UK government don bend di law for dia own country to continue to dey arm Israel. She talk say di F-35 jets dey drop "multi-ton bombs" for di people of Gaza.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK chief executive, talk say, "Under di Genocide Convention, UK get clear legal duty to do everything wey dem fit do to stop genocide. But di UK government still dey approve di export of military equipment to Israel, even with di evidence say genocide dey happen for Gaza. This na big failure by UK to meet dia obligations."

Al-Haq general director, Shawan Jabarin, talk say, "United Kingdom no be bystander. Dem dey involved, and dat involvement must be faced, exposed and dem must answer for am."