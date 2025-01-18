Afta di attack wey happun for October 7, Western leaders like US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron quick quick condemn Hamas. Dem even compare Hamas to di terrorist group wey dem dey call Daesh.

But for di 1940s, long before Palestinian resistance groups like Hamas begin carry gun against Israeli occupation, plenty Jewish militias dey bomb and shoot British officials and Palestinian Arabs.

Di Jewish groups like Haganah, Irgun, and di Stern Gang (wey dem dey call Lehi) dey use terror tactics against di British mandate for Palestine and to put fear for Arab people body.

David A. Charters, wey be professor of military history for University of New Brunswick, Canada, write say, “Jewish terrorism for di 1940s get tactical and strategic importance. For tactical level, dem frustrate British security forces and weaken dia control for Palestine.”

E still add say, “Dis one play big role for di strategic level as e make Britain comot from Palestine, wey later lead to di founding of Israel and di creation of Arab-Palestinian diaspora.”

John Lois Peeke, wey be American military expert, talk say Zionist terrorism dey important for di creation of Israel. E write for him book say, “Jewish terrorism against British and Arabs help well well to make British abandon di League of Nations mandate and create di Jewish state of Israel.”

For October 1945, Jewish underground groups attack colonial railways, oil refineries, and police boats for Palestine. Dis one na di beginning of two-year insurgency against di British and Palestinians.

For July 1946, Irgun blow up King David Hotel for Jerusalem, wey be di British administration headquarters. Di attack kill 92 people.

Peeke write say di bombing na to retaliate British attack on di Jewish Agency and to destroy secret documents wey fit link di Jewish Agency and David Ben-Gurion to Haganah terrorism.

Haganah na di armed wing of di Jewish Agency for Palestine. Di agency dey responsible for Jewish migration to Israel. Ben-Gurion, wey later become Israel first prime minister, na di president of di agency from 1935 till di establishment of di Israeli state for 1948.

From di underground activities of di 1940s, Jewish terrorism later turn to military operations, and di terrorist group become di Israeli Defence Force (IDF), according to Peeke.

For April 9, 1948, Irgun and Lehi militants massacre at least 107 Palestinian villagers for Deir Yassin, including women and children. Di attack shock di Palestinian Arabs and make dem run comot from dia land.

Salah Khalaf, wey be co-founder of di Fatah movement, talk say di massacre na to scare Palestinians make dem leave dia land. Khalaf family sef run from Jaffa go Gaza afta di attack.

Khalaf talk for him book say more than 250 Palestinians die for di attack, and di attackers even disembowel pregnant women. Di massacre na part of di Zionist ethnic cleansing campaign wey still dey affect Palestinians till today.

Other massacres like di one for Saliha and Lydda follow di Deir Yassin attack, wey lead to mass Palestinian exodus wey dem dey call di Nakba.

By di beginning of 1948, Haganah and other Zionist groups dey clear Arab settlements for dia imagined Jewish state territories. Fear of massacre make hundreds of thousands of Palestinians run leave dia land.

Palestinians wey run dey hope say dem go fit return afta Arab states regain di territories, but dat one no happun. Jewish migrants from Europe and other places dey resettle for Palestine with di help of Zionist armed groups.

Till today, Israel dey continue to build illegal settlements for occupied territories around di West Bank. Irgun, wey UN, US, and UK don call terrorist group, later form political party wey Benjamin Netanyahu dey lead now.

Salah Khalaf talk say Palestinians no suppose abandon dia land. E say, “We suppose resist by all means. Zionists no fit destroy us finish. Exile worse pass death for many of us.”

As Gaza people dey displaced again, wey dem dey call di second Nakba, Khalaf warning dey loom over Hamas leadership. Leaked Israeli documents show say Tel Aviv dey plan another expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza.

Israeli military don dey bomb Gaza for more than one month now, killing over ten thousand people, including women and children, just like wetin happun for Deir Yassin and other places for di 1940s.