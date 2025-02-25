Former presidents Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, and former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn of Ethiopia don get appointment from Southern African Development Community (SADC) and East African Community (EAC) blocs to help as facilitators for di regional peace process wey dey happen for eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Dis decision follow di special summit wey heads of state from EAC and SADC do for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, earlier dis month to find solution to di wahala wey dey happen for eastern Congo, where M23 rebels dey fight government forces.

“All di people wey dey involved dey urged to respect di ceasefire wey EAC-SADC summit announce, and M23 plus all di other people wey dey involved dey called to stop any further movement for eastern DRC and make dem obey di ceasefire immediately,” di blocs tok for joint statement on Monday.

Di fight for eastern Congo don cause di death of more than 7,000 people dis year, Congo Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka tok di mata for UN Human Rights Council on Monday.

Di rebel group don increase di area wey dem dey control for eastern Congo since December, as dem don capture di provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.