WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Wahala for DRC: Obasanjo, Kenyatta, Desalegn to lead peace process
Di regional blocs don appoint di former leaders as peace facilitators as dem dey try hard to end di conflict for di Democratic Republic of Congo.
Wahala for DRC: Obasanjo, Kenyatta, Desalegn to lead peace process
#MMZ85 : Former Nigerian presido Olusegun Obasanjo dey among pipo wey go try bring peace to DRC / AFP
25 Februwari 2025

Former presidents Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, and former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn of Ethiopia don get appointment from Southern African Development Community (SADC) and East African Community (EAC) blocs to help as facilitators for di regional peace process wey dey happen for eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Dis decision follow di special summit wey heads of state from EAC and SADC do for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, earlier dis month to find solution to di wahala wey dey happen for eastern Congo, where M23 rebels dey fight government forces.

“All di people wey dey involved dey urged to respect di ceasefire wey EAC-SADC summit announce, and M23 plus all di other people wey dey involved dey called to stop any further movement for eastern DRC and make dem obey di ceasefire immediately,” di blocs tok for joint statement on Monday.

Di fight for eastern Congo don cause di death of more than 7,000 people dis year, Congo Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka tok di mata for UN Human Rights Council on Monday.

Di rebel group don increase di area wey dem dey control for eastern Congo since December, as dem don capture di provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us