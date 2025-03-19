WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
US don start new air strikes against Houthis for Yemen
US don bomb different places, including di northern state of Saada and di strategic port city of Hudaida, Houthi-link media report.
US don start new air strikes against Houthis for Yemen
US dey continue dia strikes against Houthis after di group tok say dem go target American ships too / Reuters
19 Machi 2025

Di US don carry out airstrike for Yemen for di fourth night straight, dey target areas wey di Houthi group dey control, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirm late Tuesday.

For one statement wey dem post for X, CENTCOM tok say dem dey do “continuous operations against Iran-backed” Houthis, but dem no give more details.

Di Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah news outlet report say US strikes hit plenty locations, including di northern province of Saada and di strategic port city of Hudaida.

More than 50 people don die and near 100 injure for di US strikes dis weekend as US President Donald Trump warn say “hell go rain down” if di group continue dia attacks for Red Sea shipping.

Di Houthis don dey attack Israeli-linked ships wey dey pass through di Red and Arabian seas, di Bab al-Mandab Strait and di Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, dey disrupt global trade as dem tok say na to show solidarity with Gaza.

Di group stop di attacks when dem declare ceasefire for Gaza for January between Israel and di Palestinian group Hamas, but dem threaten to start di attacks again when Israel block all aid wey dey go Gaza on March 2.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us