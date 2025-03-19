Di US don carry out airstrike for Yemen for di fourth night straight, dey target areas wey di Houthi group dey control, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirm late Tuesday.

For one statement wey dem post for X, CENTCOM tok say dem dey do “continuous operations against Iran-backed” Houthis, but dem no give more details.

Di Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah news outlet report say US strikes hit plenty locations, including di northern province of Saada and di strategic port city of Hudaida.

More than 50 people don die and near 100 injure for di US strikes dis weekend as US President Donald Trump warn say “hell go rain down” if di group continue dia attacks for Red Sea shipping.

Di Houthis don dey attack Israeli-linked ships wey dey pass through di Red and Arabian seas, di Bab al-Mandab Strait and di Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, dey disrupt global trade as dem tok say na to show solidarity with Gaza.

Di group stop di attacks when dem declare ceasefire for Gaza for January between Israel and di Palestinian group Hamas, but dem threaten to start di attacks again when Israel block all aid wey dey go Gaza on March 2.