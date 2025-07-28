WAR FOR GAZA
South Africa dey vex as pipo dey starve for Gaza: Ramaphosa
South African Presido Cyril Ramaphosa don express deep concern about di situation of Palestinians for Gaza.
Di South African Presido, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Sunday tok say e dey deeply worry about wetin dey happen to Palestinians for Gaza. E talk say dem dey "particularly horrified by di deliberate starvation" wey di "apartheid state of Israel" dey cause.

“We condemn di crimes against humanity and genocide wey di apartheid state of Israel dey do against di people of Palestine,” Ramaphosa tok dis one for di Liberation Movements Summit wey happen for Gauteng province.

E beg Israel make dem allow food and essential aid enter Gaza to help di starving Palestinians. E also tok say make dem stop di bombing of civilians and di destruction of houses, hospitals, and places of worship immediately.

Ramaphosa call for global action to stop di killing of children and babies through starvation.

'New struggle for social justice'

Di Liberation Movements Summit bring together political organisations from countries wey dem don colonise before, to promote solidarity and anti-imperialist goals. Di summit gather di historic liberation movements of Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Namibia, and South Africa.

Ramaphosa tok say di movements wey dem form during di anti-colonial struggle need to dey "forged anew in di fire of a new struggle" for social and economic justice, regional integration, and sovereignty for di "increasingly hostile" global order.

E talk say political independence no complete without economic justice. Dis one include land reform, industrialisation, manufacturing, beneficiation, and job creation for di youth dem.

Ramaphosa tok say "ample evidence" dey show say international actors dey use public grievances for developing countries to scatter progressive governments.

'Battle for our data, land'

Di South African leader emphasise say di "renewed offensive" against transformation, progressive policies, and multilateralism dey happen. E warn about di re-weaponisation of global institutions and di "deliberate effort to divide and control Africa through transactional diplomacy and economic coercion."

E tok say di main thing for dis campaign na "battle for control" of politics, critical and rare minerals wey dey important for green technology and di digital economy.

“Di battle dey for our data, our land, our people, and our future. Dis na new scramble for Africa. But dis time, no be scramble for territory. Na digital, economic, ideological, and ecological scramble,” Ramaphosa tok.

E talk say Africa dey pay di environmental price for di prosperity of others. Even though di continent no dey responsible for global warming, e dey most vulnerable to di effects.

Di South African presido tok say countries for di Global North don develop by exploiting Africa’s human capital, natural resources, and culture. Dis one don cause centuries of extraction, exploitation, and underdevelopment wey still dey affect di continent today.

