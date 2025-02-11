For one wahala wey dey affect global humanitarian work, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) don talk say food wey worth $489 million fit spoil because of one executive order wey President Donald Trump sign to suspend foreign aid. Dis kain matter dey bring serious worry about how e go affect people wey dey depend on dis help.

One report wey USAID Office of Inspector General release show say di agency dey struggle to manage humanitarian help because dem don reduce staff well-well and di foreign aid waiver matter still dey uncertain. Di report wey dem release on Monday talk say all dis wahala don make am hard for USAID to distribute and protect di aid wey taxpayers fund.

USAID staff talk say di uncertainty for di agency work don make over $489 million worth of food dey stranded for ports, inside transit, and for warehouses. All dis food now dey risk to spoil. Dis kain situation no just dey affect di food supply integrity, e dey also scatter di agency mission to give help to people wey need am.

Di report still show say USAID staff don identify more than 500,000 metric tonnes of food wey dey either for sea or dem don ready to ship. Dis kain big inventory dey show di level of di crisis as di food dey very important to fight hunger and malnutrition for different parts of di world.

Di food wey dem dey talk about na from American farmers through Title II Food for Peace program wey don dey for long to help international food aid. Di money for di program dey come from Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC). But because dem no include dis funding for di Secretary emergency food assistance waiver, di food now dey risk to spoil and dem need extra storage.

Impact of Policy Changes on Global Aid

Before-before, USAID dey fund plenty non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to help di mission of global development and humanitarian work. But di new policy wey dem bring, wey Elon Musk wey dey lead Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) suggest, don make dem suspend USAID work for both inside and outside America. Dis decision don scatter global aid programs and e don affect plenty NGOs and media organizations wey dey depend on USAID money.

Di wahala wey dis policy bring no small at all, as e no just dey affect food aid distribution, e dey also affect di work of organizations wey dey fight poverty and hunger for di world. Di ripple effect of di changes dey affect different sectors and e dey raise question about di future of international aid and how United States wan take continue di humanitarian work wey dem dey do.

Di timing of dis crisis dey very serious as e dey happen when humanitarian needs dey increase for places like Gaza and Sudan. Di conflict for Gaza don cause serious food shortage for Palestinians, and United Nations don dey warn say famine fit happen for Sudan. Di spoilage of dis big food aid for dis kain time dey show say U.S. foreign aid policy need urgent review to help di people wey dey suffer.

As di matter dey go, we go see how U.S. government go take handle di challenges and make sure say di food wey people need go reach dem. Di stakes dey high, and if dem no act quick, e fit affect millions of people and families wey dey depend on U.S. humanitarian aid to survive.