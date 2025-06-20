Di Netherlands don return 119 artifacts wey dem carry comot from Nigeria, including human and animal figures, plaques, royal regalia, and one bell, on Thursday.

Di artifacts, wey people sabi as di Benin Bronzes, dey mostly for one museum for di city of Leiden. Dem bin thief am for late 19th century when British soldiers attack Benin Kingdom.

Di return from Netherlands na part of one bigger, global movement. Museums for Europe and North America don dey face di wahala of di ethical matter wey dey surround artifacts wey dem collect during di colonial time.

For 2022 alone, Nigeria don officially ask make dem return hundreds of objects from different places for di world. Dat year, dem return 72 items from one London museum and 31 from one museum for Rhode Island.

“Divine intervention”

For di handover ceremony wey happen for Edo State, Oba Ewuare II, di monarch and custodian of Benin culture, talk say di return of di artifacts na “divine intervention.”

“Di restitution na proof say prayer and determination get power,” di monarch tok.

Di Dutch government tok say dem dey ready to return artifacts wey no belong to dem country. Marieke Van Bommel, wey be di director of di Wereld Museum, tok dis one.

Olugbile Holloway, di commission’s director, tok say di return of di 119 artifacts na di biggest single repatriation so far. E still add say dem dey work hard to recover more items wey dem carry during di colonial time.

Di Benin Bronzes dem thief am for 1897 when British forces, under di command of Sir Henry Rawson, attack di Benin Kingdom. Dem force di monarch for dat time, Ovonramwen Nogbaisi, to go exile for six months. Benin dey for wetin we sabi today as southern Nigeria.