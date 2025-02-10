Tributes don dey pour from all over Africa and beyond for Dr. Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, di founding leader of Namibia, wey die for Saturday night.

President Nangolo Mbumba talk say Nujoma death na big shock wey don shake di foundation of di Republic of Namibia.

Nujoma die three weeks after dem admit am for hospital for di capital, Windhoek, President Nangolo Mbumba yarn dis one on Sunday morning.

"As Founding President, His Excellency, Dr. Sam Nujoma give strong leadership to our nation and no hold back to ginger every Namibian to build di kind country wey go stand gidigba among di nations of di world," President Nangolo Mbumba talk for him tribute to Nujoma for X.

Towering leader

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu call Nujoma "revolutionary leader" and praise am for him strong stand for justice, equality, and self-determination.

"Di elder statesman wey don waka go was a visionary leader, Pan-Africanist, and freedom fighter wey dedicate him life to free Namibia from colonial rule," na wetin di Nigerian presidential statement talk.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa describe Nujoma as "gallant freedom fighter and visionary icon" wey still be "father, hero, and leader of Africa."

Legacy of liberation

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa hail Nujoma leadership for di liberation struggle, say e inspire di Namibian people to dey proud and resist colonial and apartheid authorities.

"For exile and for him country, e lead di Ovambo People’s Organisation, di South West Africa People’s Organisation and di People’s Liberation Army of Namibia against di strong hand of colonial and apartheid forces. Sam Nujoma inspire di Namibian people to dey proud and resist, even though dem no plenty," Ramaphosa write.

Di United States Embassy for Namibia also send dem condolences, praise Nujoma big contribution to Namibia development and him commitment to democracy.

Nujoma legacy no stop for Namibia alone. E be visionary leader wey shape him country path to independence and inspire plenty Africans to fight against oppression and injustice.

As di State of Palestine talk, Nujoma death dey pain not only Namibians but people across di continent wey sabi wetin e do for di struggle for freedom and self-determination.

Nujoma play big role for Namibia liberation struggle, lead di Southern African country to independence for March 21, 1990. E serve as president from 1990 to 2005 and e be key person for di country development and unity.