Since di 1890s, di United States don be di world most productive economy. Since di Second World War, e don dey as di main geopolitical power. Now, for di first time, one American dey lead di world biggest religious group. Catholics dey call di pope di Vicar of Christ, and e dey on top one institution wey get over 1.4 billion followers.

US President Donald Trump welcome di election of Cardinal Prevost, one American wey get Spanish, French and African roots, as Pope Leo XIV, di person wey succeed Pope Francis.

“E dey sweet me say na di first American pope,” Trump tok. “E sweet well well, and e be big honour for our country. I dey look forward to meet Pope Leo XIV. E go be one meaningful moment!” Trump tok.

Pope Leo XIV no dey quick show him political views. But di way e dey support poor people and immigrants, di papal name wey e choose wey connect to progressive Church leadership, and di things wey e don post for social media before wey dey criticize US policy, dey show say e fit dey align with di liberal stance of Pope Francis.

Catholicism dey play bigger role for US politics under Trump, as faith dey shape di views of some key advisers. US Vice President JD Vance, wey convert to Catholicism, don already meet di American pope, and e describe am as “extremely sweet.”

But some big columnists and Trump supporters dey hint say di Vatican fit get plan, say di conclave elect Prevost to counter di America First movement for Washington and di world. “Nobody sabi why di College of Cardinals pick dis American pope, but people fit guess say dem see am as di opposite of di less forgiving or less tolerant trends for American politics, especially President Trump,” Matthew Bryza, one former US diplomat and Catholic, tok.

Bryza see Pope Leo XIV as di opposite of di Trump administration, wey dey use trade and tariffs to pressure other nations. Di papal conclave fit don embrace dis American wey no dey about America First, but humanity first, no matter di politics or di country.

For di same way, Gerard Baker, one Catholic British-American columnist for di Wall Street Journal, write say: “Di world most famous American don join di global stage with another American wey dey very different and fit even get more impact.”

Baker agree say Prevost election na based on merit, but e add say “e go dey naive to think say di cardinals no sabi wetin di election mean for di world wey dey under di influence of one unpredictable and attention-seeking American leader,” as e dey refer to Trump.

Trump don promise to make America “more religious than ever.” But Baker dey doubt say di new pope vision go align with Trump own, as di pope dey lead 1.4 billion Catholics globally, not just 240 million Americans.

Some analysts dey suggest say di election of one American pope during Trump second term no be coincidence. Di president domestic and foreign policy changes, from migration to tariffs and di way e dey criticize di EU, don bring plenty wahala for Washington relationship with di West.

“Di cardinals fit dey try show say another American way dey,” Stephen Collins, one senior reporter for CNN, tok. E refer to di new pope different approach to migration and social justice compared to Trump. Di name Leo wey di pope choose fit show say e wan follow di example of Leo XIII, wey be strong defender of social justice.

“E go dey shallow to talk say Leo election na direct rebuke of Trumpism,” Collins write. “But e no fit ignore di Vatican sabi for high politics, wey dem don dey practice for centuries before di United States even start,” e add.

Some MAGA people, like Steve Bannon, don dey worry. Bannon, wey be Catholic and former Trump adviser, hint say di new pope and Trump fit get “friction,” as e dey surprise say “dem fit pick person wey don tok against American senior politicians before.”

Leo XIV election fit also make Moscow no happy, according to Bryza. E compare di situation to when Karol Jozef Wojtyla, Archbishop of Krakow for communist Poland, become John Paul II for 1978, during di Cold War.

John Paul II help di anti-communist movement for Poland, wey lead to di fall of di Soviet Union. “Putin no go happy say na American dey lead di world biggest religious organisation now,” Bryza tok.

Di new pope don offer to help solve di war between Ukraine and Russia, and Trump support di idea. E beg Putin and Zelenskyy “with all him heart” to find peace.

Michele Dillon, one Catholicism expert, tok say Pope Leo XIV go continue di Vatican tradition of active diplomacy, not just for Europe but also for di Middle East.

More than 20% of Americans dey identify as Catholic, making dem di biggest single religious group for di country, according to di Pew Research Centre. Di new pope fit get big influence on plenty Americans, Bryza tok.

Even though Protestants plenty pass Catholics for US, di different Protestant groups no dey united like Roman Catholics, Dillon explain. She add say di new pope moral integrity fit provide better alternative for Americans wey no like Trump divisive politics.

Christopher Hale, one Catholic nonprofit executive, write say di election of Leo XIV na big moment for how people dey see American global influence. “Dis one pass Catholic victory; e be cultural turning point,” e write. “For society wey dey see influence as power, money or celebrity, our global representative now na humble man wey dey preach love, justice and mercy.”