Minista wey dey in charge of Foreign Affairs for Nigeria, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, don beg America make dem follow proper process if dem wan deport Nigerians from dia country.

She talk dis one on Sunday for Abuja after US ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr, visit Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as Nigerian News Agency (NAN) report am.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu express concern about di wahala and financial stress wey Nigerians for America dey face since di US government announce say dem go deport some immigrants.

“To di new US government, we dey beg una, if una wan deport people, abeg do am with respect,” she talk.

She explain say about 201 Nigerians dey US immigration detention camps, and dem don decide to deport 85 of dem.

“Dem go give dem time to arrange dia property or dem go just carry dem enter plane come drop dem for here?” she ask, as she emphasize di kind wahala wey dis kain deportation fit cause.

She talk say di deportation go affect di people wey dem dey deport and dia family members for Nigeria wey dey depend on wetin dem dey send come back for survival and education.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu stress say make dem treat di people wey dem wan deport with dignity and give dem chance to settle dia matter before dem return.

She also mention say over 14,000 Nigerians dey study for America and parents dey worry about di possibility of changes to di immigration policies.

For him own side, di US ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr, talk say all Nigerians wey dem wan deport go land for Lagos instead of Abuja or Port Harcourt.

“Di first group go include people wey court don find guilty and people wey break US immigration laws. Some don appeal, but dem no win, so dem gatz comot,” Mills talk.

E assure say America dey committed to strengthen trade relationship with Nigeria, as e talk say, “dis government go focus more on trade and business to make our relationship strong.”