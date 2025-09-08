Gunmen open fire for one bus stop wey dey for Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, dem kill five pipo and wound plenty odas.
Israeli police talk say dem kill di two gunmen too. Authorities yarn say seven oda pipo dey serious condition.
Di pipo wey die include one man wey be about 50 years old and three men wey dey around 30 years, na wetin emergency service MDA talk for dia statement. Dem still add say dem dey give medical treatment to di injured people.
Di attack happen for late morning time for Ramot Junction wey dey Yigal Street, and e leave about 15 pipo wit wound, na wetin MDA first talk for dia earlier statement.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dey hold meeting to check di situation after di shooting, na wetin him office talk.
“We dey confirm say dis operation na natural response to Israel crimes of di occupation and di genocide wey dem dey do against our pipo,” Palestinian resistance group Hamas talk for dia statement.
Police talk say di attackers open fire for di bus stop after dem arrive with one motor.
“One security officer and one civilian wey dey di scene respond sharp sharp, return fire, and neutralise di attackers,” na wetin dem talk for dia statement.
Israel don kill more than 64,000 Palestinians, most of dem na civilians, for di war wey dem dey fight for Gaza. Netanyahu far-right government still get plan to increase di number of illegal Jewish settlements for di occupied West Bank, wey fit spoil di hope of future Palestinian state.