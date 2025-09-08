Gunmen open fire for one bus stop wey dey for Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, dem kill five pipo and wound plenty odas.

Israeli police talk say dem kill di two gunmen too. Authorities yarn say seven oda pipo dey serious condition.

Di pipo wey die include one man wey be about 50 years old and three men wey dey around 30 years, na wetin emergency service MDA talk for dia statement. Dem still add say dem dey give medical treatment to di injured people.

Di attack happen for late morning time for Ramot Junction wey dey Yigal Street, and e leave about 15 pipo wit wound, na wetin MDA first talk for dia earlier statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dey hold meeting to check di situation after di shooting, na wetin him office talk.