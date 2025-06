Dem go start one big diplomatic meeting for Geneva on Friday, wey aim to calm down di tension wey dey between Israel and Iran. Di meeting na part of di plan wey world powers dey do to stop di kasala for Middle East from turning to bigger wahala.

Di meeting go open two weeks window to try find peaceful solution to di matter wey dey escalate. Senior diplomats from UK, France, and Germany go meet Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss di nuclear programme wey Iran dey do and see how dem fit stop di kasala. Di European Union foreign policy oga, Kaja Kallas, go also join di meeting.

Di Geneva meeting dey happen as people dey fear say di Middle East fit soon enter big fight. Officials talk say di meeting dey try build momentum for di NATO leaders’ summit wey go happen next week for The Hague, where dem go discuss Middle East security matter.

Di British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, talk for X say: “Di situation for Middle East dey very dangerous. We no go gree make Iran get nuclear weapon.” Lammy talk say him don discuss how dem fit take avoid di matter from getting worse with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for White House.

“We get two weeks now to find diplomatic solution,” Lammy add. Him talk say on Friday, him go Geneva to meet di Iranian Foreign Minister with him French, German, and EU counterparts. “Now na di time to stop di bad things wey dey happen for Middle East and stop di kasala wey no go help anybody.”

Di NATO summit wey dem plan for June 24–25 for The Hague go bring big people like US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and other alliance leaders together.