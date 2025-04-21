Di Israeli army don send soldiers wey no get beta training from dia elite Golani and Givati brigades go Gaza wey dey under siege, sake of di shortage of troops, na wetin Israel public broadcaster KAN tok.

Di recruits don dey enter battlefield since December last year, dem tok on Sunday. Dis kain move show say di Israeli army dey under serious pressure, as dem don admit say dem no get enough manpower.

Last week, di Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper report say Army Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, don tell Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and him Cabinet say di army fit no fit achieve di political leadership objectives for Gaza because di number of soldiers dey reduce.

Di army don dey struggle with di lack of regular soldiers for di past few months. Dis one don worse because dem dey exempt ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) from conscription, and about 30 to 40 percent of reservists don drop out, as dem dey complain say dem don tire from di long war, according to wetin local media tok.

Di shortage fit still worse as more people dey sign petitions, including active and former soldiers, dey demand make dem release hostages, even if e mean say dem go stop di war for Gaza. Over 140,000 Israelis don sign petitions wey dey call for ceasefire in exchange for hostages. Among dem, 21 petitions don get more than 10,000 signatures from active and former reservists.

Netanyahu and him ministers don threaten to sack di people wey sign di petitions, dem dey call di campaigns "rebellion" and "disobedience" wey dey "help enemies during wartime."

Israeli wahala

Israel don kill over 51,000 Palestinians for Gaza, mostly women and children. Dis number later increase to 62,000. Dem don scatter di whole place, turn di blockaded enclave to ruins, and almost all di people for dia don lose dia homes.

Israel still block Gaza, no allow food, water, medicine, electricity and other humanitarian aid enter di place wey people dey need badly.

For November 2024, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and him former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza. Israel still dey face genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war for Gaza.