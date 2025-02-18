America big oga for foreign matter, Marco Rubio, don land for Saudi Arabia where dem go meet with Russian people to find way to end dis Ukraine-Russia war wey dey ground.

Dis meeting dey come after President Donald Trump don yarn with Russian President Putin for phone last week. E don tell im big men make dem start to find way to end dis war, as e don promise during im campaign say e go end am.

Rubio, wey don already talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for phone on Saturday, go join meeting with Russian people for Saudi. Trump im security adviser Mike Waltz and im Middle East man Steve Witkoff go follow for di meeting, according to wetin Reuters dey report.

As e be now, nobody know who go show face from Russia side.

One Russian newspaper wey dem dey call Kommersant talk say di meeting go happen for Tuesday for Riyadh, but dem no mention who give dem dis tori.

Na di first time for many years wey big-big people from Russia and America go meet face-to-face, and dis one suppose clear road for Trump and Putin to meet later.

For Sunday, Rubio talk say di next few days and weeks go show if Putin really wan make peace.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Zelenskyy sef dey around di area. E don land for UAE on Sunday, and e talk say e wan visit Saudi Arabia and Turkey too, but e never fix date.

Zelenskyy talk say e no get plan to see any Russian or American people, and e be like say dem no even invite Ukraine join di meeting for Saudi sef.