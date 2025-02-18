WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Rubio for Saudi Arabia go hold talks about di war between Ukraine and Russia
Di talks go be among di first high-level in-person discussions wey don happen for years between Russian and US officials.
Rubio for Saudi Arabia go hold talks about di war between Ukraine and Russia
#NSU42 : US Sekretari of State Marco Rubio visit Saudi / AFP
18 Februwari 2025

America big oga for foreign matter, Marco Rubio, don land for Saudi Arabia where dem go meet with Russian people to find way to end dis Ukraine-Russia war wey dey ground.

Dis meeting dey come after President Donald Trump don yarn with Russian President Putin for phone last week. E don tell im big men make dem start to find way to end dis war, as e don promise during im campaign say e go end am.

Rubio, wey don already talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for phone on Saturday, go join meeting with Russian people for Saudi. Trump im security adviser Mike Waltz and im Middle East man Steve Witkoff go follow for di meeting, according to wetin Reuters dey report.

As e be now, nobody know who go show face from Russia side.

One Russian newspaper wey dem dey call Kommersant talk say di meeting go happen for Tuesday for Riyadh, but dem no mention who give dem dis tori.

Na di first time for many years wey big-big people from Russia and America go meet face-to-face, and dis one suppose clear road for Trump and Putin to meet later.

For Sunday, Rubio talk say di next few days and weeks go show if Putin really wan make peace.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Zelenskyy sef dey around di area. E don land for UAE on Sunday, and e talk say e wan visit Saudi Arabia and Turkey too, but e never fix date.

Zelenskyy talk say e no get plan to see any Russian or American people, and e be like say dem no even invite Ukraine join di meeting for Saudi sef.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us