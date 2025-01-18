Di wahala wey dey between Israel and Palestine don dey tey, e start from di late 19th century when Zionist movement begin dey push to create Jewish homeland for Palestine. Since dat time, di area don dey face plenty war, occupation, and rebellion.

No be today di fight dey hot like dis. From di Arab-Israeli war for 1948, to di Six-Day War for 1967, di Lebanon War for 1982, and di two Palestinian Intifadas, di region don see plenty violence. But wetin make October 7 different na say Hamas fit hold Israeli land, even if na small time—something wey no Palestinian resistance group don do before.

Hamas fighters capture Re’im military base, di headquarters of Israel Gaza division, for operation wey lead to di killing or capturing of all di Israeli soldiers wey dey di base. Even though Israeli forces later take back di base, e shake Israel confidence for dia military power.

Why October 7 different?

For many Palestinian people, di events of October 7 no get example for history. “I no fit remember anytin like am,” na wetin Kamel Hawwash, one Palestinian professor and political analyst, tell TRT World, as e talk about di uniqueness of October 7 for di long wahala.

Sami al-Arian, another Palestinian academic, agree with dis view, as e talk say even though Hamas don attack Israel before, dis na di first time wey dem hold Israeli land, even if na for short time.

“Dis na di first time since di 1973 war wey Israel dey attacked first. But dis time, dem attack Israel for dia own land, no be like 1973 wey Egypt attack dem for Sinai and Syria attack dem for Golan Heights,” Arian tell TRT World.

Di Sinai Peninsula, wey Israel invade two times—first for di late 1950s and again between 1967 and 1982—na Egyptian land. Di Golan Heights, wey Israel don dey occupy since 1973, na officially part of Syria.

Joost Hiltermann, wey be Middle East Program Director for di International Crisis Group, talk say di events of October 7 dey significant. “We never see anytin like dis before,” e talk, but e add say in some ways, e dey continue di long pattern of di conflict.

Hiltermann describe di attack as “mix of all di tins wey don happen before,” as e point to di different stages of Palestinian resistance, from di state-backed efforts by Egypt and other Arab countries for di 1960s and 1970s, to di Intifadas and di many Gaza wars with Israel.

Some analysts compare am with di October War of 1973, another big Arab-Israeli fight wey also start for early October. But dis time, Israel dey attacked inside dia borders, no be like 1973 wey Egypt and Syria attack Israeli-occupied territories.

For October 7, 2023, Hamas attack kill 1,180 Israelis, including civilians, injure 2,400, and dem carry 251 hostages go Gaza. After di attack, Israel kill nearly 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Wetin October 7 Change?

Before October 7, Israel dey feel say di political balance for Middle East don change for dia favour. Some Arab countries don dey normalise relations with Israel, with di help of di Trump administration.

“Before October 7, Israel dey act like dem don dey finish dia settler-colonial project for Palestine. Dem don almost silence di Palestinian leadership, scatter di Arab support for Palestine, and dem dey ready to annex plenty parts of di West Bank,” na wetin Ramzy Baroud, one Palestinian author and analyst, talk.

Baroud describe Netanyahu 2023 UN speech as “di height of one bad moment for history,” when di Israeli prime minister show map wey no include any Palestinian land, calling am di “New Middle East.” For Netanyahu mind, “Palestine no dey exist as political reality, and Palestinians no matter again as people wey get dream and power,” Baroud talk.

But two weeks after Netanyahu UN speech, di events of October 7 change everything, “put Palestinians back for di centre of any future peace for Middle East, weaken Israel military power to force political outcomes, and expose di normalisation between Israel and Arab states as fake,” Baroud add.

Di October 7 attack make Hamas “scatter” Israel plans to join Middle East well well, especially through di proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, “start new war,” according to Hiltermann. But e still believe say Hamas no achieve plenty overall.

Regional wahala

Israel international standing don dey under pressure. Western countries, especially for Europe, don dey talk more against Israel actions. Meanwhile, Palestinian supporters don dey gain ground for global public opinion.

After October 7, Israel regional diplomacy, especially dia talks with Saudi Arabia, wey dey move towards normalisation, don stop. Saudi Arabia no gree normalise with Tel Aviv, as dem see di Gaza killings as unacceptable. Countries like Türkiye, South Africa, and Iran don renew dia criticism of Israel actions, while for UN, big powers like China and Russia dey voice concern over Israel conduct.

UN experts warn Israel say dem fit turn to “pariah” state. Unlike di US, for UN platforms, China and Russia, di two big powers, condemn Israel attacks for Lebanon, wey dem see as violation of humanitarian law, as some European countries like Spain and Ireland warn Tel Aviv to stop further violations.

Baroud talk say new kind of legitimacy dey rise globally, wey dey support Gaza and dey against Israeli occupation and human rights abuse. Dis change, e suggest, dey replace di old order, as Israel continue wetin e call “unspeakable atrocities” while Palestinians dey show “legendary resistance.”

“Legitimacy now dey with people wey dey stand with Gaza, dey fight and die for Gaza, and dey expand di conflict in Gaza name. Anybody wey dey di other side of dis matter don lose dia legitimacy,” Baroud talk.

October 7 don change di Israel-Palestine conflict well well. Wetin people think say don settle politically, with Israel dey control and Palestinian hope dey fade, don turn to uncertainty. Di attack no just show Israel weakness, e also confirm say peace for Middle East no fit happen without solving di Palestinian matter.

“Dis mean say di post-October 7 period go force di rewriting of di political and geopolitical rules wey dey guide Palestine, and di whole Middle East for di past decades, including Israel position with Arab states, and di US-centered regional power balance,” Baroud conclude.