WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
US go host signing of agreement between Rwanda and DRC
Di Secretary of State Marco Rubio go sign ‘declaration of principles', days afta dem announce ceasefire between di DRC and M23 rebels.
US go host signing of agreement between Rwanda and DRC
Qatar spearheaded talks between Rwanda and the DRC. / Photo: AP
25 Eprel 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio go host di signing of one agreement between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) afta dem don promise truce, na wetin officials tok.

Di State Department for dia public schedule tok say Rubio go sign one "declaration of principles" wit DRC Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe on Friday.

Di State Department neva give more details immediately.

For one surprise announcement on Wednesday, DRC and M23 rebels, wey don dey make fast progress, tok say dem don agree to stop di fight for di east side of di kontri while dem dey work towards permanent truce.

Thousands of people don die for di conflict wey don dey happen for di border between di two kontries since January.

UN experts, di US and oda Western governments tok say Rwanda dey support di M23 rebels, wey for recent months don capture important cities for di wahala-full but resource-rich east side of DRC.

Rwanda deny say dem dey give military support to M23. But afta one visit dis month, di US envoy—businessman Massad Boulos, wey be di father-in-law of President Donald Trump pikin Tiffany—don call make Rwanda stop di support and comot "all Rwandan troops from DRC territory."

Qatar, wey don work wit di US for plenty diplomatic palava, na dem lead di talks between Rwanda and DRC.

DRC don dey look for US support partly by offering to make dia own agreement wit di US on access to critical minerals.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us