US Secretary of State Marco Rubio go host di signing of one agreement between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) afta dem don promise truce, na wetin officials tok.

Di State Department for dia public schedule tok say Rubio go sign one "declaration of principles" wit DRC Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe on Friday.

Di State Department neva give more details immediately.

For one surprise announcement on Wednesday, DRC and M23 rebels, wey don dey make fast progress, tok say dem don agree to stop di fight for di east side of di kontri while dem dey work towards permanent truce.

Thousands of people don die for di conflict wey don dey happen for di border between di two kontries since January.

UN experts, di US and oda Western governments tok say Rwanda dey support di M23 rebels, wey for recent months don capture important cities for di wahala-full but resource-rich east side of DRC.

Rwanda deny say dem dey give military support to M23. But afta one visit dis month, di US envoy—businessman Massad Boulos, wey be di father-in-law of President Donald Trump pikin Tiffany—don call make Rwanda stop di support and comot "all Rwandan troops from DRC territory."

Qatar, wey don work wit di US for plenty diplomatic palava, na dem lead di talks between Rwanda and DRC.

DRC don dey look for US support partly by offering to make dia own agreement wit di US on access to critical minerals.