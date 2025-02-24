Congolese President, Felix Tshisekedi, don tok say im go form unity government, as im dey face pressure for di way im handle di wahala wey Rwanda-backed M23 rebels dey cause for di eastern provinces.

For Saturday, Tshisekedi yarn for di ruling Sacred Union coalition meeting say make dem no let internal quarrel distract dem: "We gatz unite ... make we stand gidigba to face di enemy."

Di presidency spokesperson, Tina Salama, tok say Tshisekedi go form national unity government and go change di leadership for di coalition, but she no give plenty details.

"Di President of di Republic don announce say im go surely move towards unity government and go make changes for di Sacred Union leadership," she tok for X.

Since di year start, DRC don dey face back-to-back losses for North and South Kivu provinces, and dis one don make people dey criticise di government military strategy.

"Di way im dey manage di matter na one of di reasons why di crisis dey happen," opposition figure Herve Diakiese tok, as im criticise di unity government plan.

"Tshisekedi dey more concerned about how im go hold power, but we dey more concerned about how we go save Congo, and we fit do am with or without am," Diakiese add.

Di M23 rebels don capture plenty parts of eastern Congo and di valuable mineral deposits for di area, and dis one don make people dey fear say di wahala fit turn bigger war. E don also make some opposition members dey predict say Tshisekedi presidency no go last.

Rwanda don deny say dem dey support M23, but President Kagame don talk say di rebels deserve support. Im also insist say any effort to end di conflict must address di security wahala wey dey come from di lawlessness for eastern Congo and di discrimination against Congolese Tutsis.

UN experts tok say about 4,000 Rwandan troops dey back M23 rebels.

Last year, Congo government bin reach one short-lived ceasefire deal with Rwanda, wey Angola mediate, and di US dey urge di two sides to return to di negotiation table under dat deal.