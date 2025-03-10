BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
2 minit wey yu go read
Trump say US dey tok with four groups over TikTok sale
One US law don order TikTok to separate from dia Chinese owner ByteDance or dem go ban am for United States.
#MVZ92: US wan see di app separate from dia Chinese owner / AFP
10 Machi 2025

President Donald Trump yarn say di United States dey discuss wit four different groups wey wan buy TikTok, as di Chinese-owned app future for di kontri still dey hang for balance.

Dem ask Trump on Sunday whether deal go soon happen for TikTok, e tell reporters: "E fit happen."

"We dey deal wit four different groups. Plenty people wan am, but na me go decide," e yarn for Air Force One. "All di four groups dey okay," e add, but e no call dia names.

Di law wey ban TikTok start to dey work on January 19, sake of di fear say Chinese government fit use di app spy on Americans or secretly influence public opinion for di US.

As di deadline for di law near, TikTok shut down for di US and comot from app stores, wey make plenty users vex.

Trump suspend di law for two and half months after e start e second term for January, as e dey try find solution wit Beijing.

Later, TikTok resume service for di US and return back to Apple and Google app stores for February.

Di people wey fit buy TikTok include one initiative wey dem call "The People's Bid for TikTok," wey real estate and sports oga Frank McCourt Project Liberty initiative start.

Other people wey dey interested na Microsoft, Oracle, and one group wey include Internet personality MrBeast, wey e real name na Jimmy Donaldson.

E be like say TikTok no too dey rush to sell di app.

Trump don try ban TikTok before for di US during e first time for White House, sake of national security wahala.

