WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Google company bin dey give secret support to Israel for di Gaza war
One news report don expose say Google company dey give secret support to Israel for di Gaza war.
Google / TRT World
25 Jenuwari 2025

Accordin to wetin “Washington Post” tok, di company wey dem be “Google” still dey supply artificial intelligence (AI) technology to Israel military-industrial facilities, even afta dem try dodge di strong attacks wey di country dey face.

Di newspaper analysis show say “Google” don dey provide AI tools to Israel Ministry of Defence and di military since October 2023, wen Gaza attacks start.

Even though some Google workers don protest di “Nimbus” cloud data contract, di report tok say di company still dey push make dem quick quick provide access to di “Vertex AI” technology.

