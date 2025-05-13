Di Israeli army don kill one Palestinian journalist wey dey receive treatment for Khan Younis hospital for southern Gaza on Tuesday morning.

Journalist Hassan Eslayeh die for Israeli air strike wey happen for Nasser Medical Complex, na wetin di Gaza-based Government Media Office confirm.

Eslayeh, wey be di head of Alam24 news outlet for Gaza, dey receive treatment for di hospital for di wound wey Israeli strike give am on April 7, na wetin Gaza civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal tell AFP news agency.

Di Israeli military claim say di April strike target Eslayeh, dem talk say e dey work for Hamas "under di guise of a journalist," but Eslayeh don deny di claim strong strong.

No be today Israel dey label Palestinian civil society workers — journalists, paramedics, aid workers — as members of Hamas or other armed groups for Gaza.

Last month, Israel assassinate Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent and Drop Site News contributor Hossam Shabat, dem talk say e be Hamas operative. Shortly after, di Israeli army kill 15 paramedics and rescue workers for Rafah, dem claim say "at least 6" of dem be Hamas fighters.

TRT Arabi journalist Sami Shehadeh sef suffer Israeli shelling while e dey report for Nuseirat refugee camp for central Gaza, di attack make am lose e leg.

For one article wey Mondoweiss publish, Tareq S. Hajjaj, wey be colleague and friend of Hassan Eslayeh, quote Eslayeh as e talk say e no belong to any party.

"Di army accuse me say I dey fight for Khan Younis on October 7, but I dey cover di events for Rafah," Hassan talk, as e refer to di time wey Gaza border fence scatter on October 7, 2023.

"I no belong to any party. I no dey do anything for Gaza apart from my well-known journalistic work, wey di whole world sabi."

Israeli newspapers amplify di army’s initial claims against Hassan, dem start smear campaign against am.

Plenty outlets publish photos and video clips of Hassan as e dey document di events of October 7, na wetin Hajjaj talk.

Dem sef share one photo of am with former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"Di photo of Hassan with Sinwar na for one event wey Hassan dey cover. To snap photo with di leader of one Palestinian faction for Gaza na normal thing, and anybody fit do am. Di non-credible nature of such Israeli claims — or any Israeli claim — suppose show say anything wey di Israeli army talk, people suppose treat am with serious doubt," Hajjaj write.

Eslayeh na popular journalist for Gaza wey people sabi for e frontline reporting. E dey share real-time updates, photos, and videos wey dey show di impact of Israeli military actions on civilians for Gaza.

E content for Twitter and Instagram dey always highlight di humanitarian crisis, including di destruction of infrastructure and civilian casualties.

For social media, Eslayeh get over one million followers across different platforms like Telegram, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Instagram don reportedly block Eslayeh’s main account during di ongoing war for Gaza, e come dey use backup account.

Late Monday, di Israeli army resume attacks for Gaza, after one temporary break so di Palestinian group Hamas fit release Israeli American soldier Edan Alexander, based on agreement between Hamas and di US administration.

Di Committee to Protect Journalists don condemn di strike wey kill Eslayeh.

"E no go hard di occupation to assassinate me again, especially with di kind incitement wey I dey hear and see against me," Hassan talk as dem quote am for Mondoweiss.

"I no dey fight. I dey work, and I dey carry responsibility for my profession.

"If di Israeli army kill me, di photos wey I take and di stories wey I tell di world go still dey live. My name, my cause, and my voice go still dey live."