WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Hungary ban 'pride march' to protect dia pikin
Goment dey tok say na to protect pikin dem make dis new policy and di reforms go focus on family.
Di decision to ban di march for Hungary no sweet some pipo for bele wey comot to protest / Reuters
19 Machi 2025

Di Hungarian National Assembly don pass law wey go ban gatherings wey no follow child protection rules. Dis law go fit stop "pride marches" for di kontri.

Goment spokesperson, Zoltan Kovacs, announce di mata for X, tok say public display of homosexuality don turn child protection issue under di new amendment.

Di law wey MPs from di ruling Fidesz–KDNP party submit, don extend di punishment reach di people wey dey participate for di events, no be only di organisers. Di new law talk say anybody wey dem fine must pay di money within 30 days, if not, dem go collect am as tax, and di money go enter child protection programs.

Dis move na part of Hungary goment policy under Prime Minister Viktor Orban. E don get praise from families wey dey worry about di protection of dia pikin dem and di fear of grooming.

Di law dey build on top di 2021 "child protection" law for Hungary wey restrict how homosexuality go dey show or promote to minors.

Apart from di measures wey dey target LGBT community, Orban goment don also bring economic reforms to support families and make people born more pikin dem.

One big plan wey dem introduce na di reform wey go make mothers no dey pay income tax again. Orban tok say na di biggest tax cut for Europe and di whole Western world, and e go mark new chapter for Hungary economy.

Di measures dey try help Hungary economy wey inflation don affect and also solve di problem of population wey dey reduce by encouraging bigger families.

Orban don tok say e dey important to complete di goment family policy and double di tax benefits wey dey for children matter, as e acknowledge say di economic wahala before don reduce di value of di benefits.

Even with all di incentives, Hungary still dey face population wahala as di number of pikin dem wey people dey born still dey below di level wey dem need to maintain population growth.

