WAR FOR GAZA
2 minit wey yu go read
Trump call di starvation for Gaza 'terrible' but no condemn Israel
US Presido acknowledge say di humanitarian crisis for Gaza wey Israel block from many tins dey terrible.
Trump call di starvation for Gaza 'terrible' but no condemn Israel
Trump says Gazans dey 'very hungry,' call starvation crisis 'terrible' / AP
1 Ogost 2025

US leader Donald Trump don tok say di hunger wey dey face Palestinians for Gaza na serious mata, as e describe di starvation crisis as "terrible" sake of di Israeli blockade and di wahala wey dey for humanitarian aid.

"E bad well well, wetin dey happen there. Ehn, e bad no be small. People dey hungry," Trump tok reporters for White House on Thursday. "Na serious situation."

But Trump no mention Israel, wey don cause di death of over 1,000 Palestinians for near aid queues for di aid distribution sites.

Im comment come as Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee dey prepare to waka go Gaza to check di Israeli-controlled GHF food distribution sites and plan new way to give aid.

"Dem go waka enter Gaza to see how di distribution sites dey work and plan how dem go fit deliver more food. Dem go also meet with di local people for Gaza to hear di tori of wetin dey happen for ground," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt tok.

recommended

Leavitt no tok which "local Gazans" di officials go meet.

Di visit dey follow one "very productive" meeting wey Witkoff, Huckabee, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu do for Tel Aviv, according to wetin Leavitt tok.

She still add say di two envoys go brief di presido sharp sharp after dem return, so dem go fit finalize di aid delivery plan.

Di trip dey happen as di international community dey worry about di hunger crisis for Gaza, where Israel don block almost all aid since March 2, even as UN and aid groups dey beg make dem allow aid enter.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us