US leader Donald Trump don tok say di hunger wey dey face Palestinians for Gaza na serious mata, as e describe di starvation crisis as "terrible" sake of di Israeli blockade and di wahala wey dey for humanitarian aid.

"E bad well well, wetin dey happen there. Ehn, e bad no be small. People dey hungry," Trump tok reporters for White House on Thursday. "Na serious situation."

But Trump no mention Israel, wey don cause di death of over 1,000 Palestinians for near aid queues for di aid distribution sites.

Im comment come as Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee dey prepare to waka go Gaza to check di Israeli-controlled GHF food distribution sites and plan new way to give aid.

"Dem go waka enter Gaza to see how di distribution sites dey work and plan how dem go fit deliver more food. Dem go also meet with di local people for Gaza to hear di tori of wetin dey happen for ground," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt tok.