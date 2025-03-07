Saudi Arabia don welcome di chance to host meeting between United States and Ukraine next week, di country foreign ministry tok. Dem add say di kingdom go continue to do wetin dem fit to help end di Ukraine-Russia war.

For one short statement wey Saudi Foreign Ministry release on Friday, dem tok say di US-Ukrainian meeting go happen for Jeddah, one city wey dey near di Red Sea.

Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tok say him go waka go Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman before di meeting wey go happen later for di week with US officials.

“Di foreign ministry confirm say di kingdom go continue to dey try achieve lasting peace to end di Ukraine crisis,” dem tok.

US President Donald Trump special envoy, Steve Witkoff, also tok say him dey discuss with Ukraine on how dem fit arrange deal framework to end di three-year war with Russia. Him add say dem don plan meeting with di Ukrainians for Saudi Arabia next week.

Hosting for peace

For February, Riyadh host meeting between US and Russian officials to discuss how dem fit stop di deadliest conflict for Europe since World War II.

Ukraine no dey part of di talks dat time, and e raise concern for Kiev and among dia European allies.

Zelenskyy meet Trump for di White House on February 28, but di meeting no go well as dem argue for front of di world media about dia different ways to find peace.

Few days after di meeting, Trump suspend military aid to Ukraine and also stop intelligence-sharing with Kiev.

Overnight on Friday, Russian forces damage Ukraine energy and gas infrastructure for dia first big missile attack since Trump decision, wey dey put pressure on Kiev to accept quick end to di war wey di US president dey push for.