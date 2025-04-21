China tok say dem respect di way wey all parties wan settle economic and trade wahala wit di United States through equal consultation, but dem no go gree if anybody wan use China head take strike deal, na wetin dia Commerce Ministry yarn.

Di ministry spokesperson talk on Monday say, if any kontri try do dat kain deal, China go respond wit strong countermeasures wey go balance di mata. Dis one follow di tori wey dem hear say di Trump administration dey plan to pressure oda kontris make dem reduce trade wit China so dem fit get tariff exemptions from di US.

Di spokesperson yarn say, "Di United States don dey misuse tariffs for all dia trading partners under di name of 'equivalence', and dem dey force oda people to start 'reciprocal tariffs' negotiation wit dem." E warn say any compromise wey dem do no go get respect.

China tok say dem get di power and determination to protect dia own rights and interests, and dem ready to join hand wit oda kontris to stand gidigba, di ministry add.

While oda kontris dey face 10 percent tariff, China dey face levy wey reach 145 percent for plenty products. Beijing don reply wit dia own duties of 125 percent on US goods.

'Make dem correct di wrongs'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump tok say e dey happy say di world don sabi say dem serious about di way dem wan handle trade imbalance wit oda kontris. E claim say world leaders and business people don dey beg for relief from di tariffs since dem announce am dis month.

For one post wey e drop for him Truth Social platform, Trump talk say di April 2 declaration of "Liberation Day", wey introduce reciprocal tariffs on kontris wey e accuse of unfair trade practices, don make foreign governments and business leaders dey reach out to am.

"Dem gatz correct di wrongs of di many years of abuse, but e no go easy for dem," e write. "We gatz rebuild di Wealth of our Great Country, and create true RECIPROCITY."

Bloomberg report say di Trump administration dey plan to pressure kontris wey dey find tariff reduction or exemption from di US to reduce dia trade wit China, and dem fit even impose monetary sanctions, according to sources wey sabi di mata.

Earlier dis month, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer tok say almost 50 kontris don approach am to discuss di heavy tariffs wey President Donald Trump impose.

Trump pause di historic tariffs wey e announce on plenty kontris on April 2, but e no touch di one wey concern China, wey e single out as di world's second-largest economy for di biggest tariffs.