WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
ECOWAS dey look for help from Turkey to settle wahala inside di organization
For some years now, Turkey and many African countries don don build strong ties for security, economy, and culture between dem.
ECOWAS dey look for help from Turkey to settle wahala inside di organization
Di regional bloc dey face different palava for recent time. / Foto: AFP / AP
13 Februwari 2025

ECOWAS, di ogbonge oganization wey dey promote economic development for West Africa, don beg Turkey make dem increase dia support for di region to help tackle di security wahala wey dey ground.

Di chairman of ECOWAS commission, Omar Touray, yarn dis one wen Turkey ambassador for Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, wey dey comot for im position, come visit am for farewell waka on Tuesday, as Nigerian News Agency report am.

Touray hail Turkey contribution for Africa and di world, as e beg dem to continue to support di fight against terrorist groups and to promote peace and security for West Africa.

"Turkey na big partner for Africa and e be better partner for ECOWAS. Dem dey appreciate di leadership wey Turkey dey show and di good work wey dem dey do for di continent," na wetin Touray talk.

"Di main challenge wey ECOWAS dey face na insecurity, and no single member fit handle am alone," e add.

On im own side, di Turkey ambassador wey dey comot, Hidayet Bayraktar, tok say Turkey go continue to dey support di fight against extremist wahala and terrorism, and dem go dey work to improve peace and security for di region.

Turkey and African countries don strengthen dia relationship for military, economic, and cultural levels as Ankara dey become di new choice instead of di western countries wey get strong economy.

Some African countries don buy military equipment, including drones, from Turkey to boost dia military strength.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us