ECOWAS, di ogbonge oganization wey dey promote economic development for West Africa, don beg Turkey make dem increase dia support for di region to help tackle di security wahala wey dey ground.

Di chairman of ECOWAS commission, Omar Touray, yarn dis one wen Turkey ambassador for Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, wey dey comot for im position, come visit am for farewell waka on Tuesday, as Nigerian News Agency report am.

Touray hail Turkey contribution for Africa and di world, as e beg dem to continue to support di fight against terrorist groups and to promote peace and security for West Africa.

"Turkey na big partner for Africa and e be better partner for ECOWAS. Dem dey appreciate di leadership wey Turkey dey show and di good work wey dem dey do for di continent," na wetin Touray talk.

"Di main challenge wey ECOWAS dey face na insecurity, and no single member fit handle am alone," e add.

On im own side, di Turkey ambassador wey dey comot, Hidayet Bayraktar, tok say Turkey go continue to dey support di fight against extremist wahala and terrorism, and dem go dey work to improve peace and security for di region.

Turkey and African countries don strengthen dia relationship for military, economic, and cultural levels as Ankara dey become di new choice instead of di western countries wey get strong economy.

Some African countries don buy military equipment, including drones, from Turkey to boost dia military strength.