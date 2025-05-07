WAR FOR GAZA
2 minit wey yu go read
Plenty Israeli sojas die, injure for minefield explosion: Hamas
At least 853 Israeli sojas don die since Tel Aviv war against Gaza start, military figures show
Figures show say na over 800 Israeli sojas don die since dem start dia Gaza war / Reuters
7 Me 2025

Di Palestinian resistance group wey dem dey call Hamas tok say on Wednesday, some Israeli soldiers don die and injure for minefield explosion wey happen for southern Gaza.

Di armed wing of di group, wey dem dey call Qassam Brigades, tok say dia fighters don blow up one minefield wey dem don already set for al-Faraheen, wey dey east of Khan Younis. Dem say di explosion kill and injure plenty soldiers.

Di group still tok say dia fighters fire mortar shells for di same area. Dem add say dem see Israeli helicopter land to carry di soldiers wey injure and dem also see one damaged vehicle wey dem dey pull comot from di place.

Di Israeli army never tok anything about di report as at di time wey dem write am.

Based on wetin Israeli military figures show, at least 853 Israeli soldiers don die and 5,758 others don wound since di war wey Israel start for Gaza for October 2023.

Di Israeli army don launch heavy attack for Gaza, wey don kill more than 52,600 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

Last year November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and him former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face one genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war wey dem dey fight for di enclave.

