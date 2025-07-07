WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
21 pipo die for road accident Inside northern Nigeria
At least 21 pesin don die for road accident wey happen for Kano state for northern Nigeria, authorities tok on Sunday.
Di accident kill at least 21 people on July 6, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
7 Julai 2025

At least 21 people don die for one road accident wey happen on Sunday for Zaria-Kano expressway inside Kano State, Nigeria.

As per wetin Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) tok, dia spokesperson for di state, Abdullahi Labaran, explain say di accident involve one trailer and one bus, and e injure three other people.

Di FRSC rescue team rush go di accident site to do rescue and carry di victims commot, di statement add.

“Di burnt bodies of di people wey die don dey deposited for Nassarawa Hospital Mortuary for Kano, while di people wey injure dey Garun Malam General Hospital,” di statement tok.

