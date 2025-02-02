Zakia Jafri, di wife of one former Member of Parliament for India wey dem kill for di 2002 anti-Muslim Gujarat riots, don waka comot for dis world on Saturday at di age of 86.

Her husband, wey bin dey for Congress party, na one of di 69 people wey dem kill inside Gulbarg Society, one Muslim area for di Indian state of Gujarat, on February 28, 2002.

Accordin to di official government numbers, at least 790 Muslims die, 223 people miss, and another 2,500 people wound for di riots wey happen for Gujarat, as Hindu mobs waka scatter di place for more than one week.

Rights groups talk say di number pass wetin government talk, and dem don document cases of rape and di killing of pikin dem.

Human Rights Watch report say di attack on Muslims na part of one plan wey Hindu nationalist organisations use to promote and take advantage of di wahala between di communities to push di BJP political movement. Dem talk say militant groups wey dey support di movement dey operate anyhow under di state government eye.

Zakia Jafri fight long legal battle to hold top political leaders accountable. She talk say na "bigger plan" dey behind di violence, and she accuse top officials, including di then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi.

She talk say di government no act quick and di police no do wetin dem suppose do, wey make di violence worse. She also accuse di state government say dem delay to bring army come, wey fit don stop di riots fast.

Jafri file case to make dem bring charges against now-Indian PM Narendra Modi and others wey she believe dey responsible. For 2007, di Supreme Court order di Gujarat government to reopen di case.

Later, Jafri challenge di clean chit wey di special investigation team give 63 people, including Modi, for magistrate court, Gujarat High Court, and Supreme Court.

For 2011, di Supreme Court of India set up one Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate di matter wey concern di riots.

Di SIT submit closure report for February 2012. Di report talk say dem no see "prosecutable evidence" against Narendra Modi and di 63 others, so dem give dem clean chit. Dem talk say no strong evidence dey to back di claims of conspiracy and di state government no act deliberately.

Modi supporters see am as vindication, but critics and di victims' families, including Jafri, no happy and dem continue to find justice for court.

Di case show how e hard to handle communal violence and hold powerful people accountable for such matter.

Accordin to di Guardian, di 2002 violence make UK, US, and some European countries ban Modi from travelling. For 2005, US deny Modi visa as person wey dem hold responsible for serious violation of religious freedom.

For 2023, BBC release one documentary about PM Narendra Modi, titled "India: The Modi Question." Di documentary carry UK government investigation into di 2002 Gujarat violence. Di report talk say di violence fit be "planned, possibly in advance" by Vishva Hindu Parishad, one Hindu nationalist organisation. E also blame di Gujarat state government and di then Chief Minister Narendra Modi directly.

Di documentary dey banned for India.