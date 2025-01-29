Afrikan oga dem don tok say dem wan bring cheap light wey go reach 300 million people for di continent inside five years.

Dem announce di plan wey dem call 'Dar es Salaam Energy Agreement' for di African Energy Summit wey happen on Tuesday for Julius Nyerere International Conference Centre for East Tanzania.

Di summit wey 25 African leaders and 1,000 delegates attend, focus on 'Action for 300', wey dey shine light on di urgent need to solve di energy gap for Africa. Right now, about 71 million people no get electricity, and e dey affect economic growth well well.

"Dis agreement na big step for di future of energy for Africa," na wetin Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan talk. "We don make up our mind to provide cheap and steady electricity wey go change life and economy for di continent."

Dem oga dem also tok say dem go invest for clean energy like solar and hydro, and dem promise to improve infrastructure and bring plans wey go attract investors.

Tanzania, wey be one of di main players for East Africa Energy Project, dey plan to increase di electricity wey dem dey produce by 2,463 megawatts by 2030, and dem need $13 billion to achieve am.

African Development Bank and World Bank don support di move with $40 billion. Di African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, tok say achieving universal energy goal dey very important for Africa economic growth.

Di Dar es Salaam Agreement get plans to reduce electricity cost, reduce reliance on firewood, and boost clean energy production. E dey give hope for better and sustainable future for millions of Africans for di continent.