WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Ukraine accept US proposal for 30-day ceseafire: Saudi media
Toks wey dey happen for Saudi Arabia between Ukraine and US last for hours.
Ukraine accept US proposal for 30-day ceseafire: Saudi media
#NUT16 : Di hope be say di Saudi toks go fit lead to lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia / AFP
12 Machi 2025

Afta di tok wey US and Ukraine do for Saudi Arabia, Kyiv don gree for di proposal wey Washington bring come for 30 days ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, na wetin Saudi official media tok.

Di Saudi official channel, Al-Ekhbariya, yarn for X late Tuesday say: "Di US-Ukrainian tok for Jeddah work well because of Saudi diplomatic effort."

"Afta 9 hours of di US-Ukrainian negotiation, Ukraine don gree for di US proposal for one temporary ceasefire wey go last 30 days, and dem fit extend am. E still include prisoner exchange between di two parties (Russia and Ukraine)," na wetin di Saudi broadcaster tok.

Even though di two parties never yarn anything about di tok, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday tok say Kyiv see di US proposal for di 30-day ceasefire with Russia as "positive."

Early Tuesday, US and Ukrainian delegations start di tok for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss di possibility of peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha dey di meeting, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan follow dey present.

On Monday, Zelenskyy tok for Telegram say Ukraine don dey look for peace since di war start, and e blame Russia as di reason why di war still dey go on.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launch military attack against Ukraine. Moscow dey demand say Kyiv go abandon di plan to join Western military alliances before peace go fit dey, but Ukraine see dis demand as "interference" for dia sovereignty.

