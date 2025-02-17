Di secret vote wey dem do for Ethiopia capital, Addis Ababa, end as Youssouf win am, e get 33 votes out of 49 for di 7th round of voting.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, wey don be Djibouti Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2005, and wey be 59 years old, beat di former Kenya Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, and di former Madagascar Finance Minister, Richard Randriamandrato.

Youssouf go officially take over from di Chadian Moussa Faki Mahamat, wey im second term as di head of di continental organisation go finish on March 15.

“Na big pride for Djibouti and Africa. I dey thank di heads of state for di trust and support wey dem give. Im leadership go serve Africa with commitment and vision,” na wetin Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh tok for di social media platform X.

For di same 38th ordinary session of di Assembly of Heads of State and Government of di African Union (AU), Algerian Selma Malika Haddadi don win di position of Vice-President of di Commission for di 2025-2028 term.

Haddadi, wey be Algeria Ambassador to Addis Ababa and di permanent representative of her country for di AU, get 33 votes and she go take over from Rwandan Monique Nsanzabaganwa, wey don dey di position since March 2021.

Di African Union Commission, wey be di executive arm of di pan-African organisation, dey responsible to turn di decisions of member states into action and to coordinate initiatives for di continent.

Di role of di Commission dey very important as Africa dey face plenty security and economic wahala.

Di new president term go start for one time wey Africa dey face big crisis, especially di ongoing conflicts for Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan.