Thousands of pipo waka enta di streets of Kenya on Wednesday to mark one year since pipo storm parliament during di peak of anti-govment protest, even though fear dey say dem fit jam state-backed gangs and police wahala.

For Nairobi, di capital of Kenya, dem barricade parliament and di president office on Wednesday before di protest start. Police full ground well-well and dem block di roads wey lead to parliament with razor wire, same as President William Ruto statehouse office.

Activists and di families of di victims don call for peaceful protest to remember di one year since di deadliest day of di unrest wey happen when dem invade parliament.

But some pipo dey shout say make dem "OccupyStateHouse" – wey mean di Nairobi office of President William Ruto – and many schools and businesses lock up because dem dey fear say wahala fit happen.

Major roads blocked

Early Wednesday morning, police block di main roads wey lead enter di central business district for di capital, and dem barricade govment buildings with razor wire.

Thousands of protesters, mostly young men, dey wave Kenyan flags and carry placards wey get di pictures of di protesters wey die last year. Dem dey shout "Ruto must go" as dem waka.

"I come here as Kenyan youth to protest, na our right, for di sake of our fellow Kenyans wey dem kill last year. Di police dey here... dem suppose protect us but na dem dey kill us," one 24-year-old unemployed woman wey her name na Eve tell AFP.

"E dey very important make di young pipo mark June 25th because dem lose pipo wey resemble dem, wey dey talk like dem... wey dey fight for beta govment," na wetin Angel Mbuthia, di chair of di youth league for opposition Jubilee Party, talk.

Police brutality

Apart from di anniversary, anger don rise over police brutality, especially after one teacher die for custody earlier dis month after dem arrest am because e criticise one senior officer.

Police talk say protest dey allowed as long as e dey "peaceful and unarmed". But last week, one group of peaceful protesters jam one big gang of motorbike-riding "goons" – as dem dey call dem for Kenya – wey carry whip and club, and dem dey work with di police.

Western embassies for Kenya, including Britain, Germany and di United States, don condemn di use of hired "goons" to scatter or disrupt peaceful gatherings for one joint statement.

One analyst and lawyer, Javas Bigambo, tell AFP say e dey worry say some activists and political parties fit use di tension to push young pipo enter violence.

"Nothing good dey to celebrate about wetin happen last year," e talk. "If we serious about di June 25th remembrance, e suppose be with solemnity, prayer and restraint."

Deep resentment

Plenty pipo dey vex for Ruto, wey enter power for 2022 with promise of quick economic progress. But many don dey disappointed because di economy still dey stagnant, corruption still dey, and taxes still high, even after last year protest make Ruto cancel di unpopular finance bill.

E govment dey try avoid direct tax increase dis year. But di frequent disappearance of govment critics – rights groups don count over 80 since last year protest, with many still missing – don make plenty pipo accuse Ruto say e dey carry Kenya go back to di dark days of dictatorship for di 1980s and 1990s.

Ruto don promise before say e go stop di abductions, but for one speech on Tuesday, e no gree apologise. Instead, e talk say e go "stand by" di police.

"You no fit use force against di police or insult or threaten dem. You dey threaten our nation," na wetin e warn protesters.