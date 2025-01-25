Donald Trump, wey dem don elect as President, dem dey call am agent of chaos. E don threaten some allies say e go annex dia land, and e don tok say e go use economic force take push Canada to become di 51st state for US.

E still wan reduce di number of immigrants wey dem dey see as major engine of economic growth, and e wan put unusually high tariffs on imports from countries like China wey dey make everyday goods cheap for di average US consumer.

For di way wey e dey behave, e suppose make investors dey fear and dey run comot. Normally, when wahala like military palava, trade barriers, and labour market katakata dey show, smart money dey waka comot.

But for US, na di opposite dey happen. Di US dollar dey strong well well. Di value of di dollar against other big currencies don reach two-year high.

Di dollar rally start for September when e be like say Trump fit win second term. Since dat time, di dollar value don dey go up, according to di US Dollar Index, wey dey measure di dollar value against other big currencies.

Di way di dollar dey rise show say international investors still dey see am as safe place to put dia money. Di demand for dollar dey increase as people and companies for di world dey rush to change dia money to dollar.

Dem believe say di dollar value go still dey rise under Trump presidency. Di euro don lose 4.9 percent against di dollar recently. Di pound sterling and Chinese yuan don lose 5.2 percent and one percent respectively.

Experts get di way dem dey explain why Trump wahala for economic matter dey make di dollar strong. Di expected wahala for US economy dey actually make di dollar dey strong.

Yougesh Khatri, wey be associate fellow for British think tank Chatham House, tok say, “Tariffs and some of di other policies like mass deportations go make prices and wages for US dey go up, and dat one go mean higher interest rates.”

If dem increase tariffs on imports and deport foreign workers, di price of everyday things go cost for US. To control dat inflation, di US central bank go need increase interest rates. Higher interest rate go make di US dollar sweet for global investors.

Di idea of higher inflation for US na wetin dey push di dollar demand for di world.

Trump get three main economic plans: higher tariffs, fewer immigrants, and lower taxes. Thierry Wizman, wey be currencies strategist for Macquarie, tok say each of dem dey create inflation.

For di 2024 presidential campaign, Trump tok say e wan put minimum tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on all imported goods, except China wey go get tariffs of 60 percent or more.

Tariffs go make things cost for consumers as retailers go pass di cost to dem. Businesses and consumers go face big wahala because of di tariffs, according to one report by think tank Third Way.

Trump immigration policy, wey include deporting 11 million undocumented workers, go cause big shock of trillions of dollars to di economy. Michael Clemens, wey be economics professor for George Mason University, tok say e go quickly raise inflation because e go reduce di capacity of US firms to supply goods and services.

Trump fit still extend di expiring tax cuts and give new tax breaks wey go increase demand just as di US central bank dey try reduce am. Tax cuts dey leave people with more money and businesses with higher profits, wey dey create inflation for short term.

Gary Ng, senior economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking, tok say Trump go “prioritise” US domestic demand through higher tariffs. E explain say as central banks for other countries fit cut interest rates pass US, di difference go make di dollar strong.

Trump dey support strong dollar. E tok last year say US get “big currency problems” especially with Japanese yen and Chinese yuan. Scott Bessent, wey fit lead Treasury Department for Trump administration, tok say Trump no go allow dollar weaken because e wan make am remain di world reserve currency.

Di IMF dey expect US to grow by 2.2 percent dis year, compared to 0.8 percent for Germany, 1.1 percent for Japan, and 1.5 percent for UK. But how long di dollar rally go last, na time go tell.

Barry Eichengreen, wey be professor of economics for University of California, tok say di dollar strength dey depend on di US economy strength. But e insist say di proposed tariffs no go fit work with dat strength. E tok say, “Trump na uncertainty machine. One day, foreign exchange traders go sabi dis fact,” noting say di dollar short- and long-term prospects dey different.