WORLD
3 minit wey yu go read
Trump get 'di power to fire anybody': White House
Di White House say dem dey confident say dem go win any legal challenges wey dey against dismissals.
Trump get 'di power to fire anybody': White House
Trump / AP
29 Jenuwari 2025

US President Donald Trump get di power to sack anybody wey dey work for federal government, na wetin di White House tok on Tuesday as dem dey continue to remove plenty career civil servants from dia jobs.

"Di belief for dis White House and di White House Counsel's Office be say di president dey inside him executive right to do am. E be di oga of di executive branch, so e get di power to sack anybody wey dey work for di executive branch wey e wan sack," di spokesperson Karoline Leavitt tok reporters for her first White House briefing.

Dis tok come after Trump order make dem sack federal workers from different government agencies, including di mass sack of at least 18 inspectors general (IGs) wey multiple reports tok happen last Friday.

Some prosecutors wey dey work on cases against Trump, including di ones wey dey special counsel Jack Smith office, dem don also lose dia jobs.

Hannibal Ware, wey be di chairperson of di Council of di Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, condemn di sudden sack of di government watchdogs. E tok say "removals wey no follow di law na big wahala to di independence of IGs, both di one wey people dey see and di one wey dem no dey see."

E point go one 2022 amendment for di law wey create di government watchdogs. Di amendment tok say dem must give di inspectors 30 days notice before dem sack dem, and dem must provide "better reason, including detailed and case-specific reasons" for di sack.

"IGs no dey above sack. But di law must dey followed to protect di independent government oversight for America," Ware tok for him statement.

Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Trump still dey plan to fulfill him promise to put tariffs on Canada and Mexico, di White House spokesperson tok reporters.

Leavitt add say Trump still dey think about new tariffs on China for Saturday. Trump bin tok last week say e go announce 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada by February 1 unless di countries help tackle di wahala of US fentanyl trafficking and immigration.

US funding pause

Mandatory programs like Medicaid and SNAP food benefits no go dey affected by di federal funding pause wey President Donald Trump order, di White House Office of Management and Budget tok lawmakers for one memo wey Reuters see.

"(Any) program wey dey give direct benefits to Americans no dey affected by di pause and dem no go include am for dis review process. Apart from Social Security and Medicare wey dem don already exclude for di guidance, mandatory programs like Medicaid and SNAP go continue without pause," di memo tok.

DeepSeek app

US officials dey look into di national security matter wey concern di Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek, Leavitt tok for di press briefing.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us