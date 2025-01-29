US President Donald Trump get di power to sack anybody wey dey work for federal government, na wetin di White House tok on Tuesday as dem dey continue to remove plenty career civil servants from dia jobs.

"Di belief for dis White House and di White House Counsel's Office be say di president dey inside him executive right to do am. E be di oga of di executive branch, so e get di power to sack anybody wey dey work for di executive branch wey e wan sack," di spokesperson Karoline Leavitt tok reporters for her first White House briefing.

Dis tok come after Trump order make dem sack federal workers from different government agencies, including di mass sack of at least 18 inspectors general (IGs) wey multiple reports tok happen last Friday.

Some prosecutors wey dey work on cases against Trump, including di ones wey dey special counsel Jack Smith office, dem don also lose dia jobs.

Hannibal Ware, wey be di chairperson of di Council of di Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, condemn di sudden sack of di government watchdogs. E tok say "removals wey no follow di law na big wahala to di independence of IGs, both di one wey people dey see and di one wey dem no dey see."

E point go one 2022 amendment for di law wey create di government watchdogs. Di amendment tok say dem must give di inspectors 30 days notice before dem sack dem, and dem must provide "better reason, including detailed and case-specific reasons" for di sack.

"IGs no dey above sack. But di law must dey followed to protect di independent government oversight for America," Ware tok for him statement.

Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Trump still dey plan to fulfill him promise to put tariffs on Canada and Mexico, di White House spokesperson tok reporters.

Leavitt add say Trump still dey think about new tariffs on China for Saturday. Trump bin tok last week say e go announce 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada by February 1 unless di countries help tackle di wahala of US fentanyl trafficking and immigration.

US funding pause

Mandatory programs like Medicaid and SNAP food benefits no go dey affected by di federal funding pause wey President Donald Trump order, di White House Office of Management and Budget tok lawmakers for one memo wey Reuters see.

"(Any) program wey dey give direct benefits to Americans no dey affected by di pause and dem no go include am for dis review process. Apart from Social Security and Medicare wey dem don already exclude for di guidance, mandatory programs like Medicaid and SNAP go continue without pause," di memo tok.

DeepSeek app

US officials dey look into di national security matter wey concern di Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek, Leavitt tok for di press briefing.