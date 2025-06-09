Di wahala wey dey between Elon Musk, di richest man for di world, and US President Donald Trump start because stress dey for both sides, and Elon make mistake wen e challenge Trump for public, na wetin Musk papa tok for Russian media for Moscow.

Musk and Trump begin dey throw insult for each oda last week for social media. Musk call di president tax and spending bill "disgusting abomination."

"You sabi say dem don dey under plenty stress for like five months – abeg – make una free dem small," na wetin Errol Musk tok give Izvestia newspaper wen e dey visit Moscow. "Dem don tire well well and stress dey, so na why dis kain thing fit happen."

"Trump go still win – na him be di president, dem elect am as president. So, you sabi, Elon make mistake, na wetin I think. But e don tire, e dey stressed," Errol Musk add.

Errol Musk still talk say di wahala "na small mata" and e go "end by tomorrow."

Di White House and Musk no fit respond to di mata outside di normal US business hours.

Trump talk for Saturday say di relationship wey e get wit billionaire donor Musk don finish, and e warn say serious wahala go dey if Musk decide to support US Democrats wey dey run against Republicans wey vote for di tax and spending bill.

Musk, di richest man for di world, don use plenty of him money support Trump 2024 presidential campaign. Trump even appoint Musk to lead one controversial plan to reduce di federal workforce and cut spending.