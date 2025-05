One pesin don die as authorities dey warn say di rain wey no wan stop fit cause flood wey go affect at least 1,700 houses for Queensland state for Australia.

For north Queensland, di heavy rain fit bring "dangerous and life-threatening" wahala, na wetin di Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) report on Sunday.

As di heavy rain dey continue, dem don issue emergency alert for Hinchinbrook, one island group area, and di deadline for pipo for six Townsville suburbs to comot don pass.

Di Ross River Dam don reach 163.8 percent capacity and dem don close am to di public.

Local government authorities dey warn say make pipo no travel go di area.

Di water wey dey rise don dey put more houses for risk.

Queensland Police Superintendent Graeme Paine talk say di next period na "critical" for Townsville.

"For sure, for Townsville, di sign dey show say flood go happen wey go affect pipo," na wetin Paine tok as ABC report am.

Townsville Local Disaster Management Group coordinator Zac Dawes warn say di "black zone" don dey flood now.

Di black zone na di suburbs of Cluden, Hermit Park, Idalia, Oonoonba, Railway Estate, and Rosslea Water.

Dawes warn say di number of houses wey di flood go affect go still increase.