Plenty US federal agencies, including some wey Donald Trump loyalists dey lead, don push back against wetin Elon Musk talk say make workers explain wetin dem achieve for work or dem go lose dia job.

Musk, wey reinforce him demand for X, talk say: "If you no respond, we go take am as say you don resign." E describe di requirement as "consistent with President (Trump) instructions."

FBI Director Kash Patel tell him staff for Saturday make dem "pause any response" and talk say di agency go handle dia internal review by demself.

One State Department official talk say "no worker dey obligated to report wetin dem dey do outside dia department chain of command."

Di Department of Defense follow talk di same thing for Sunday, as senior Pentagon official Darrin Selnick tell staff for email say: "If e dey necessary, di department go coordinate response to di email wey una receive from OPM."

Di White House never talk anything about di matter, but President Trump hail Musk effort, talk say DOGE dey "fight against government waste, fraud, and abuse."

Trump still show support for Truth Social, write say di Tesla billionaire dey do "better work" to reduce di size of di federal workforce and e suppose "dey more aggressive for di pursuit."

'Wicked and disrespectful'

Di American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) condemn di move, as di union president Everett Kelley talk say e dey "wicked and disrespectful" to force government workers, plenty of dem na military veterans, to justify dia job to Musk, wey e describe as "out-of-touch, privileged, unelected billionaire."

Di union, wey represent over 750,000 federal workers, promise say dem go challenge any unlawful termination.

Since Musk take over DOGE, him team don aggressively cut thousands of federal jobs, as di administration talk say 75,000 federal workers don accept buyouts as part of wetin dem call "deferred resignations."

Trump still end di remote work option for federal workers recently, warn say anybody wey no gree report for office "go lose dia job."