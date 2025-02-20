Di Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) don ask Chad for military support to help dem fight di wahala wey di Rwanda-backed M23 rebels dey cause for di eastern part of di kontri, na wetin Reuters news agency tok, based on wetin one Chadian official and one source for di Congolese presidency reveal.

DRC Minister of Regional Integration bin meet wit Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno on Tuesday on behalf of di Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, na wetin Chad presidency tok for dia Facebook post.

Dem no gree tok di full details of di meeting. One Chadian official wey sabi di matter tok say Chad dey consider di request wey DRC make, but dem never decide wetin dem go do yet.

One source for DRC presidency tok on Wednesday say Kinshasa don ask Chad for military and diplomatic support. But di two sources no gree give more details, and dem no wan make dem name show for di matter sake of confidentiality.

Chad government spokesperson Gassim Cherif no respond to di requests for comment on Wednesday. Tshisekedi spokesperson, Tina Salama, tok say she no get any information about di matter.

Di support matter never officially dey table, but one Chadian official tok say "nothing dey ruled out." Last week, Chad Foreign Affairs Minister tell Reuters say di idea of sending military support to DRC na "pure speculation."

Di M23 rebels don dey move south towards Uvira, wey dey share lake border wit Burundi, since dem capture di provincial capital Bukavu over di weekend.

Meanwhile, gunshots dey ring for Uvira on Wednesday, according to wetin local people tok, as fight burst between allied forces. Residents and officials describe how dem see looting, dead bodies for street, and government soldiers dey use boats run cross Lake Tanganyika. Dem even empty di local prison, according to reports.

Di M23 rebels don dey move closer to Uvira after dem capture Bukavu, di biggest loss for DRC since Goma fall for January. Di rebels enter Kamanyola on Tuesday, wey cause panic for Uvira, about 80 km south. Since Bukavu fall, DRC soldiers dey fight allied militia wey dem dey call Wazalendo, wey no wan retreat.

Four Uvira residents tok say dem hear gunshots for di city. One humanitarian source tok say dem see dead bodies for street, about 30 bodies dey for di town morgue, and over 100 people dey hospital wit serious injuries from di violence.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) tok say di fight and armed looting for Uvira dey block ambulance movement and dem don reduce dia staff for di town because of di wahala.

Over 500 DRC police officers don run cross di border go Burundi, where dem collect dia weapons, according to one security source, one diplomatic source, and one local official. Di interior ministers of Burundi and DRC no respond to requests for comment.

Di chaos dey show how DRC government dey lose control for di east, as M23 dey gain more territory and dey capture mining areas, wey dey make people fear say di fight fit spread.

Many soldiers dey rush enter boats to escape Uvira, one security source tok, adding say di movement dey cause unrest among people wey no fit enter boat, and "shooting dey happen everywhere."

Hopes say DRC go fit defend demself against M23 dey reduce as Burundian troops wey dey help dem don withdraw, according to sources wey tok to Reuters on Tuesday. But Burundi deny say dem pull back. Meanwhile, Uganda don join di matter as dem deploy troops for Bunia town for eastern DRC to fight local militias.

Fight between rebels and DRC army don also start again for North Kivu province, one army spokesperson, Mak Hazukay, tok on Wednesday. He add say some soldiers don abandon dia positions, wey dey cause panic.

Di M23 rebels, wey dey well-equipped, na di latest Tutsi-led rebel group wey don show for DRC east, renewing di fight over power, ethnic wahala, and mineral resources wey don dey happen since di 1990s Rwanda genocide.

Rwanda dey deny di allegations from DRC and di United Nations say dem dey support di group wit arms and troops. Dem tok say dem dey defend demself against one Hutu militia wey dey fight wit DRC army.

DRC reject Rwanda complaints and tok say Rwanda dey use proxy militias to thief dia minerals like coltan, wey dem dey use for smartphones and computers.

Di wahala for di east don make people dey fear for Kinshasa, wey dey 1,600 km away, as some residents dey plan to carry dia family go abroad, and some dey even tok about coup openly.